Datacolor® Expands High-Efficiency Benchtop Spectrophotometer Series With Spectro 1000X/700V

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ — June 2, 2021 — Datacolor®, a global supplier of color management solutions, announced today two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control.

The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration enables customers to measure greater variety of samples. The Spectro 1000X with its upward-facing aperture is ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. Both models allow users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to its ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality control feature for those who work with materials that need be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.

Posted June 18, 2021

Source: Datacolor