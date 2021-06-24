Danish Textile Brand Gabriel Opens Its Largest Showroom Globally In Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — June 24, 2021— Danish textile brand Gabriel, renowned for its exclusive line of high-end, stylish and sustainable furniture fabrics will open a showroom in the trendy, colorful and creative Fulton Market district in Chicago in September, 2021 at 333. N Green Street.

“Our vision for the showroom is to create an inspirational venue and meeting place for architects, designers and furniture manufacturers,” says Maegan Amato, Sales Director for Gabriel North America. “We want to create a hub of inspiration and product knowledge that encourages innovation, creativity and design.”

The 3,900 square foot open layout is Gabriel’s largest in the world with plenty of room for a diverse range of activities. Designed with various working areas and private nooks, the showroom provides designers, architects and other professionals with an inviting, inspiring and adaptable place to work, meet and network.

Encouraging flexible co-working, the showroom design taps into the trend of hot-desking and the idea of checking into work-anytime and anywhere- to enjoy the benefits of cross disciplinary collaboration, community and creativity. With its large kitchen area and expansive patio, the showroom also offers the perfect setting for special events and meetings.

Dating back 170 years, Gabriel is deeply rooted in the Scandinavian design tradition, and the style and interior of the showroom draws clear inspiration from its Scandinavian heritage. The interior is characterized by an understated Nordic aesthetic complimented by furniture displays from internationally renowned partners all dressed in Gabriel fabrics. Guests can peruse built-in shelving units featuring Gabriel’s signature wool, recycled polyester (made from plastic bottles) and mesh fabrics on backs, cushions, screens and hangers showing the full range of colorways, as well as acoustic elements spread throughout the space with a sculptural expression.

One of the focal points of the showroom is a beautiful, modular sofa upholstered in 27 different colors in Gabriel’s wool and recycled polyester fabrics for visitors to “experience” the fabrics and get inspired on how to mix textures and colours. Another special feature are the statement-making long fabrics lanes hanging from the ceiling that serve as a decorative element in the showroom.

“With our new Chicago venue, we once again expand our network of showrooms across the globe and move closer to our North American customers,” says Tobin Anderson, CCO for Gabriel North America. “We look forward to welcoming customers and partners and creating innovative furniture solutions.”

Conveniently located on the first-floor retail space in the Fulton Market district, the Gabriel showroom will contribute to an already edgy, bustling and fast-expanding neighborhood joining other notable design brands with a strong creative and urban vibe. The showroom is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, and by appointment outside normal business hours.

Posted June 24, 2021

Source: Gabriel