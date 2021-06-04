Alliance Laundry Systems Closes On Purchase Of Chicago-Based Washburn Machinery, Inc.

RIPON, Wis. — June 3, 2021 — Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, closed today on its purchase of the distribution assets of Washburn Machinery, Inc. Based in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Washburn Machinery, which opened in 1948, provides industry-leading on-premises laundry solutions to a variety of businesses in Northern and Central Illinois, Northern Indiana and East Central and Southern Wisconsin markets.

The acquisition is Alliance’s latest move in a strategy to bring extraordinary service and factory support to expanding markets where there is an opportunity to partner with exceptional people.

“With the completion of this transaction, our third acquisition of 2021, combining with Washburn further illustrates our strong commitment to explore every opportunity to better serve our customers,” said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems.

Jeff Fox, President of Washburn Machinery, will join Alliance in a leadership role. He will continue to oversee the business and drive growth initiatives as part of Alliance Laundry Systems.

“Joining forces with the largest manufacturer of commercial and industrial laundry equipment in the world will provide us access to an unbelievable support system to fuel our growth,” Fox said. “We are excited about the future and are always looking to add professionals in all areas of our expanding company.”

Source: Alliance Laundry Systems LLC