Alchemie Technology, HeiQ Create Sustainable Textile Finishing Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, England — May 26, 2021 — Alchemie Technology — a developer of digital on-demand, smart dyeing technology — has today announced its partnership with HeiQ as it prepares the production rollout of its NOVARA™ digital multifunction finishing solution to the global textile market in Q3 this year.

The partnership combines the expertise of the two innovators, HeiQ in creating some of the most sustainable, effective, durable, high-performance textile technology in the market today. Whilst Alchemie’s digital textile printing technology is transforming the dyeing and finishing industry by reducing the environmental impact and costs of manufacturing, with its waterless, low energy, low chemistry digital technology.

Uniquely, NOVARA can apply single-sided, or simultaneous two-sided, coating of multiple finishes to specific areas of textile. For example, combining anti-odor and water repellence in one material. By offering the most sustainable and efficient direct to fabric solution available, NOVARA enables high performance added value finishing at significantly lower cost using, on average, 50-percent less chemistry, 50-percent less energy, and providing a production cost saving up to 50 percent per meter.

Dr. Simon Kew, managing director, Alchemie Technology, said: “Extensive testing using HeiQ’s chemistry with our digital finishing technology has achieved exceptional finishing performance with half the chemistry required of traditional finishing methods.

“For example, using NOVARA for single-sided finishing of HeiQ Viroblock required 52-percent less chemistry, 66-percent water reduction and 50-percent less energy, whilst achieving a 99.7-percent reduction in antimicrobial activity after 15 washes at 400°C. With the huge demand for high-performance antibacterial, antiviral finishing for face masks, medical apparel, gym wear, home furnishing, mattresses, and textiles for high-risk, high traffic areas such as train, plane seats, and more, our combined technology is critical for increasing protection and reducing environmental impact of these products.”

NOVARA also enables unique lifestyle product innovations at lower production cost for fashion, sportswear, technical clothing, and upholstery such as combining sustainable odour control, skin care additives, and fragrance finishing, without impacting breathability, hand feel or wicking. It is suitable for finishing all fabric types, from 50 to 1000 gsm, including polyester, cotton, nylon and polycotton.

“We’re delighted to partner with Alchemie Technology and their journey to transform the textile industry with solutions that reduce the environmental impact of dyeing and finishing. With such compelling cost benefits, Alchemie’s technology delivers both for the textile industry, and the environment,” said Carlo Centonze, co-founder & CEO/HeiQ Group

Posted June 1, 2021

Source: Alchemie Technology