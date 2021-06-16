Advanced Pricing Ends This Week for Techtextil North America 2021

ATLANTA, GA — June16, 2021— Early bird registration for Techtextil North America 2021, being held August 23-25, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina, ends this Friday.

Techtextil North America’s tired pricing structure provides significant savings to those who register in advance. All Symposium registrations include three days of exhibit hall access. Advanced Pricing ends this week, so new registrants or those looking to upgrade their badge to include symposium sessions are encouraged to take advantage of the savings before prices increase.

Advanced Pricing (through June 18th, 2021):

$800 for Full Symposium* pass, offering the best value for education

$500 for One Day Symposium*, Monday, August 23rd or Tuesday, August 24th

$165 for One Day Symposium*, Wednesday August 25th

$90 for Exhibit Hall only

The highly-acclaimed Symposium will give attendees the opportunity to listen and learn from industry leaders and subject matter experts as they discuss some of the most pivotal advancements in research and technology within the last year and explore the future of textiles. This year’s lineup features sessions led by the biggest names in industry and academia, covering today’s hot topics.

To explore the full session schedule, visit: https://techtextil-north-america.us.messefrankfurt.com/us/en/themesandevents/SymposiumSchedule.html.

The Standard Pricing tier will remain active from June 19th through the last day of the show. Full pricing details can be found on the show’s website. Additional discounts are available for students and military, for discount inquiries, contact: Ali.rosenberger@usa.messefrankfurt.com.

Registration can be accessed here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/TTNA0821/start.asp?sc=PR2

For more information on the upcoming edition of Techtextil North America, August 23-25, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina, please visit: www.techtextilna.com.

Posted June 16, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America