Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Acquires Sunshine Services International., Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE and JAMAICA, N.Y. — May 3, 2021 — Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc., a customs broker and freight forwarder headquartered in New York with locations in Miami, Orlando and Chicago announces the acquisition of Sunshine Services International., Inc. an airline GSA with an export-focused client base that will complement Sobel’s expanding and diverse business footprint.

With roots dating back to 1949, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is quickly becoming one of the preeminent names for importers and exporters in industries such as apparel, chemicals, footwear and the food industry. Sunshine’s husband and wife founders began the business in 1995 and focus on aircraft parts, hazardous materials, auto parts and vitamins, areas that interface well with Sobel’s strong competency in the regulations governing entries for the Food & Drug Administration and other Participating Government Agencies.

Brian Wills, President of Sobel Network Shipping, looks forward to welcoming Sunshine’s clients. “George and Maia are wonderful people. My professional life working in the brokerage community in New York and New Jersey has created lifelong friendships with owners of many privately-held companies in the area. George and Maia were looking to retire and over time we discussed closing out his career in the industry as part of the Sobel Network Shipping family. I’m ecstatic we could make it happen.”

Owners and founders George and Maia Stoichkov know they made the right choice. “Brian has a reputation in our industry as an honest, professional business owner. He works diligently for his customers and employees and wants the best for both of them. We share the same values and know that our customers will be well taken care of. Our export-focused business will be a great addition for their overall portfolio.”

Sunshine will close its JFK airport office and join Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. in their Rockville Centre headquarters.

Posted May 3, 2021

Source: Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.