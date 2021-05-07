Morbern Named One Of Canada’s Best Managed Companies Second Year In A Row

HIGH POINT, N.C. — May 6, 2021, 2021 — For the second year in a row, Cornwall, Ontario-based Morbern, manufacturer of upholstery vinyls for marine, healthcare, commercial interiors, RV and automotive applications, has been named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies organization remains one of the world’s leading business awards programs recognizing companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“It is such an honor to be included with this select group of companies,” said Morbern CEO Mark Bloomfield. “I couldn’t be more proud of the entire Morbern team for achieving this recognition for two consecutive years. If you think about the obstacles that we had to overcome during the past 12 months, this is truly a remarkable accomplishment.”

The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues of more than $25 million, demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition. Each entrant is examined in four categories of its structure: strategy, capability, commitment and return on investment.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is run by a group comprising Deloitte, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Smith School of Business, TMX and Canadian Business Magazine. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

Morbern joins a field of prestigious winners. The entire list can be found at www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

Posted May 7, 2021

Source: Morbern