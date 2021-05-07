ITMA ASIA + CITME 2021 Exhibitor Preview: Sedo Treepoint

MENGERSKIRCHEN, Germany — May 7, 2021, 2021 — Sedo Treepoint is again presenting its latest innovations at ITMA ASIA 2021 in Shanghai.

The focus is on the Sedomat 6007/8000 controller series and its latest member – Sedomat 6007. This new development is a cost-effective solution for high degree automation which of- fers many flexible internal I/O options.

The 8000 series comes now in four different sizes to match customer needs exactly. The Sedomat 8007 has a 7” touch user interface and is the perfect solution for lab machines and data acquisition. Sedomat 8010 comes with a 10,1” touch display which can be adapted to every dyeing and finishing machine. The biggest user interface with 15,4” is offered by Sedo- mat 8015.

In addition to the well proven benefits of the Sedomat controllers, the new series is more flex- ible and offers different interfaces options like CANopen, Profibus DP and MODBUS RTU. To improve the communication between different systems, OPC UA and MQTT interface will en- hance data communication.

Using a Sedo SmartBracelet the machine operator will get every notice directly on his wrist. He can act immediately when a machine requires his attention.

SedoMaster is the core of the production shop floor: Intelligent central production planning, control, monitoring, and reporting becomes available. It is a useful tool for all key operators and the management due to the connection of all dyeing and finishing machines. Powerful reporting gives information on productivity, resource costs and OEE. SedoMaster also links all periphery systems like dispensers, dissolvers, or ERP systems.

With the new SedoAPP all production data can also be displayed on mobile devices.

SedoExpert is a PPS system which offers a management platform for textile plants and con- nects the ERP to MES. Customer’s production orders are managed according to standard procedures. Production is tracked and monitored in real time. This ensures a clear organization of the workshop.

The Textile Manufacturing Simulation system (TMS) is developed to create the most effi- cient production schedule for all active production orders (SFOs). With TMS all orders can meet their delivery date and the machine utilization is enhanced. Further advantages are opti- mized resources and energy costs as well as improved quality.

Within the past years, energy cost becomes one of the most important cost factors for the textile finishing industry. EnergyMaster calculates the energy consumption in production and gives the required information to optimize energy use. This results in a better carbon footprint and saves a lot of cost.

ColorMaster is the most expert system for recipe management and color measurement. The Windows based software calculates the best and most cost-effective recipe in laboratory and in production it offers the best possible treatment and correct dye program selection. Colori- metric control within different production steps and calculation of additions for addition treat- ments supplement its functionality.

The perfect tool to optimize/automate wash- and rinsing process is Ecomat. It comes with optical RGB-technology and checks online the water clearness during washing/rinsing after the dyeing process. Connected to the Sedomat controller, it can automatically optimize and automate the rinsing process.

With Sedo Treepoint systems, you can get many cutting-edge features for the Smart Factory and along with smart software solutions the complete textile supply chain is integrated trough intelligent production. Sedo Treepoint products help to improve sustainability, reduce costs, and increase productivity and efficiency at the same time.

Posted May 7, 2021

Source: Sedo Treepoint GmbH