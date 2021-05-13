ITMA ASIA + CITME 2021 Exhibitor Preview: Savio Macchine Tessili

PORDENONE, Italy — May 13, 2021 — Savio will be attending “ITMA ASIA+CITME 2020” exhibition, taking place in Shanghai/China, from June 12 — 16, 2021.

It is very important be back to physical events in the biggest textile market like China and meet in person our customers again. Savio is soon exhibiting in Shanghai solutions-oriented portfolio to maximize machinery return on investment, both for machinery and for technical service.

Savio will have on display at ITMA ASIA the winding solutions especially studied for processing cotton/spandex, modal and lyocell yarns. Savio offers numerous machinery solutions to support the quality of the final yarn product: winding, winding for continuous shrinkage, bulking and heat setting; TFO twisting; Open-End rotor spinning. Another main exhibit is the “Savio 4.0” digital solutions for data exchange in manufacturing technologies. The new possibilities offered by the connection of the machines translates into the different levels of Savio Industrial IoT, with the possibility of progressive sophistication. Different option levels, each corresponding to a different dose of Industry 4.0 applied to Savio textile winding machinery, from simple connectivity and machinery data downloading, to remote machine setup, to operator real-time interactivity.

Automation and digital solutions have been two big drives for Savio in the last years. The requirement for integrated automation in the spinning process is increasing, because of yarn quality and productivity advantages that such solution offers. This integrated automation drive has led Savio to offer customers new bespoke solutions, to increase flexibility to/fro winder. The latest automated solution from Savio is the Multi-Link, that connects multiple ring spinning frames (RSF) to one Savio winder, becoming a tailor-made circuit to link up to four RSFs to one winding machine. This solution optimizes space, reduces energy-consumption and production costs. This automatic bobbin transport shortens servicing paths for the operators and allows an ergonomic material flow. The costs for production, space and energy are reduced, while keeping the quality consistent even with long and multi-connected machines.

Savio After-Sales service has also a new and innovative Augmented Reality tool to fast trouble shoot, improve processes and increase machine utilization time. Due to the current travel restrictions, in order to ensure machinery effectiveness, Savio is offering remote assistance powered by TeamViewer Pilot, an application that allows interaction in augmented reality. Thanks to this application, Savio experts from their Italian headquarters can support field technicians at the customer site, in real time, through video sessions for faster troubleshooting.

Founded in Pordenone, North East of Italy, in 1911 by entrepreneur Marcello Savio as a workshop for the production of textile components for the local industry, Savio is today the leader in the yarn finishing machine sector. It operates worldwide in the manufacturing and marketing of automatic winders, heat- setting winders, two-for-one twisters, and rotor spinning frames with factories in Italy, Czech Republic, China and India. A continuous evolution, that set its roots one century ago, with the talent and skills of Marcello Savio, evolved then through the years by taking as points of reference Research & Development, highest manufacturing flexibility and high-quality standards.

Posted May 13, 2021

Source: SAVIO MACCHINE TESSILI SPA