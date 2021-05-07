ITMA ASIA + CITME 2021 Exhibitor Preview: Santex Rimar Group

TRISSINO, Italy — May 7, 2021, 2021 — For fabric manufacturers, Santex Rimar Group is the favored one-stop supplier of machinery, meeting many production needs. The Group unites leading players in the world of textile machinery for weaving, finishing, technical textiles, and green technologies for water treatment and drying processes. Three of these well-known brands will show their novelties and flagship ranges with an impressive technology presentation at ITMA Asia + CITME 2021.

The exhibition in Shanghai is not only a great opportunity for the Group to present its innovations – but also to spread the news about the recently opened production site in Qingpu District, Shanghai on the 50th anniversary of Santex Rimar Shanghai, in November 2020. The modern and highly automated plant comprises three production halls, employing nearly 100 people. All the machines to be shown at ITMA Asia + CITME will be newly produced in China.

Ingenious solutions

The famous Santex brand in textile finishing has developed a novel air-flow technique for high-quality processing. The fabric is carried on a cushion of air, giving a softer handle and better shrinkage values.

The new Santaframe stenter features ingenious solutions for heated air distribution and exhaust. Its heating element is uniquely positioned, after the circulating air turbine (on the pressure side), in a sealed chamber above the fabric track. This avoids the risk of condensation dropping onto the fabric. Improved loading of the circulating and exhaust air with humidity results in less exhaust air than conventional stenter frames.

Further highlights of the new Santaframe include a built-in exhaust ducting device, an emergency standstill system and the choice of heating devices. The renowned Aero-Surf Nozzle System is still a key element, promoting softest handle, excellent shrinkage and uniform heat-setting.

At its original launch in the late 1990s, the Santaframe offered already unmatched performance and ground-breaking technology, which was widely appreciated by finishers.

Best investment choice for weavers

SMIT is a renowned producer of weaving machines, known for developing the world’s first flexible-ribbon weaving machine in 1958. Today, the Free Flight Ribbons System works without ribbon guide hooks, to ensure the ‘cleanest shed, and the 2FAST compact weaving machine offers many more technical innovations for competitive performance.

Top weavers fully appreciate the new patented grippers, with a reduced cross-section which guarantees top efficiency for every yarn type. Optimized shed geometry ensures perfect fabric construction and high efficiency at the greatest production rates. Further advantages come from the short mechanical transmission, ensuring highest running regularity, and low energy consumption. The high-efficiency brushless motor with permanent magnets delivers the highest power factor with lowest heat generation.

2FAST is a long-term investment that is built to last, with its ‘Robust Design’ methodology assuring long service life and minimum spare parts use. Its solid construction is based on a 20% increase in frame stiffness. Like all SMIT machines, its overall investment appeal combines innovation, productivity and versatility, for maximum competitiveness across a wide variety of applications.

Perfect for laminating

Cavitec gives fabric the final touch, with sophisticated machinery for coating, laminating, impregnation and prepreg. Finest laminating is provided by Cavimelt’s rotogravure system – actually a printing technique. Using the hot-melt process this textile laminating machine applies adhesive as dots or in predefined patterns, using an engraved roller, on film, web and textile substrates. Hot-melt technology offers many advantages over conventional coating and laminating processes. Its wide application range, flexibility and high production reliability means producers can choose from a large selection of adhesives and substrates.

The Cavimelt process is user-friendly, as well as sustainable, since it’s free of solvents and water and doesn’t need auxiliary equipment to evaporate exhaust air and any questionable emissions. Cavimelt is gentle to the environment, laminating with a soft touch and performing surface treatments to suit many application-specific requirements.

Welcome back: ITMA Asia + CITME

It will be the textile industry’s first face-to-face reunion in a very long time, so Santex Rimar Group is eagerly looking forward to welcoming visitors at ITMA Asia + CITME 2021. Santaframe, 2FAST and Cavimelt will be three of several highlights on the Santex Rimar display, located in hall 5 booth C34 in the finishing section, while SMIT will exhibit in the weaving zone in hall 3 booth D08. Visitors can expect to enter a world of fascinating technology at both booths, and interested parties may be able to arrange a visit to the Qingpu production site for even deeper insights.

