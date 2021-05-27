Gap And Walmart Partner To Introduce Gap Home – A New Brand Of Timeless Essentials For The Modern Home Available Exclusively At Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and SAN FRANCISCO — May 27, 2021 — Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time – encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.

Available to shop beginning June 24 exclusively on Walmart.com, the Gap Home launch collection will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a Washed Denim Pillow to $64.98 for a T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set perfect for dressing all spaces, from college dorms to forever homes. New Gap Home seasonal and special collections will drop throughout the year and will be developed in partnership with Gap’s licensing agency, IMG.

“We’re thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand. A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, Home, Walmart. “Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we’ll deliver on that mission.”

Gap Home embodies the brand’s optimistic, modern American style that bridges the gaps between individuals, generations and cultures. The launch collection is made with the planet in mind and features quality materials like denim and chambray with unique finishes at a pricepoint that is accessible to all customers. The Gap Home collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials.

“Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap brand. “Gap Home at Walmart opens a new door for Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American style in all new ways. We are excited for this growth opportunity, enabling even more customers to fall in love with Gap.”

Posted May 27, 2021

Source: Walmart Inc. / Gap