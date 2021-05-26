Coterie Introduces Sustainable Baby Wipes To Us Market Made Of Compostable VEOCEL™ Branded Lyocell

NEW YORK, NY — May 26, 2021 — Coterie, the award-winning baby care brand for the modern parent, today announced the launch of its new Wipe made from 100% plant-based biodegradable and compostable materials*. Designed in partnership with the VEOCEL™ brand, the Coterie Wipes, consisting of 99% water, are the most sustainable and the largest (up to 30% bigger) baby wipes on the US market.**

Following recent certification testing, they proved to be fully compostable after just a few weeks vs. hundreds of years and decompose even under the toughest of conditions. By comparison, the acceptable standard for compostable products can take up to six months, and plastic-based products, like most competitive wipes, can take hundreds of years. Additionally, the new Wipes are the first-ever across the nation to be certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) for chemical safety, the National Eczema Association for gentleness, and TÜV-OK Compost HOME for sustainability. Coterie Wipes are available to purchase this summer, starting at $26 for a four-pack at www.coterie.com.

“Let’s face it, the process of changing diapers or cleaning up after your baby isn’t the most desirable task. Our new wipes make the process simple and efficient, all the while being gentle on babies, parents, and the planet,” says Frank Yu, Founder, and CEO of Coterie. “We’re on a mission to revitalize the baby- care space while setting new industry standards for performance and sustainability. Our partnership with VEOCEL™ is a testament to our continued investment and dedication to sustainable innovation, and we’re proud to have designed another high-performing product that provides the perfect combination of effective cleaning, enhanced skin health, and efficiency for the environment.”

The Coterie wipes, made from environmentally responsible VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers, are setting new industry standards for sustainable design. The category-leading features of VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers include:

Natural and renewable raw material sourced from sustainably managed forests with FSC (FSC- C041246) certification.

A patented closed-loop production process offering precision and consistent quality combined with low environmental impact. Other materials used in wipes, such as bamboo fibers, require significant chemical processing to remove silicates and be transformed into a usable wipe substrate.

The cutting-edge cellulosic fibers – including natural absorbency, liquid distribution, biodegradability, and versatility – mean the fabrics show tremendous durability in both a dry and wet state.

VEOCEL™ lyocell fibers have been certified as biodegradable and compostable under industrial, home, soil, freshwater and marine conditions, thus can fully revert back to nature.

“To address adverse environmental impact brought about by the diapering industry, transparency around raw materials used in wipes is one of the key measures to ensure that consumers make informed choices about product ingredient and disposal,” says Jürgen Eizinger, Vice President of Global Nonwovens Business at Lenzing AG. “We at VEOCEL™ are dedicated to empowering the industry with materials that can build a more environmentally friendly future together. We hope that our collaboration with Coterie will encourage consumers to take another step towards committing to a more sustainable world for our kids.”

The new wipes, made with the gentlest ingredients, effectively remove dirt and irritants while helping protect the skin’s barrier properties and natural pH balance. The wipes contain 99% purified water, nature’s most gentle cleanser, with 1% carefully selected ingredients including Vitamin E and glycerin to protect the baby’s skin further. Dermatologically tested for safety, even on sensitive or eczema-prone skin, these wipes have it all: they are safe, gentle, effective, and sustainable.

Coterie is the largest and most dense wipe on the US market. One wipe does the job of three wipes when compared to other brands. Each wipe can contain even the biggest messes, cleaning them up quickly and efficiently with one easy wipe. Their size and extra thickness mean each pack of wipes will last longer and reduce overall waste as there is less to be discarded.

Coterie has an auto-renew program where you can subscribe and save, order new wipes, change an order or ask questions via text message.

Coterie is currently the only baby wipes brand in the US to include the esteemed VEOCEL™ brand logo in its packaging, an important indicator that the product is made from 100% cellulosic and biodegradable fiber materials. Both brands place high importance on transparency around materials and ingredients. The VEOCEL™ logo demonstrates Coterie as a brand which guarantees environmental consciousness, setting it apart from other baby wipes in the market. It also acts as a label of trust for eco-conscious consumers, creating an important benchmark for the industry as a whole.

* Raw Materials used in the Coterie Wipe are derived from renewable wood sources.

**considering fiber origin, process impact on the environment, close loop production cycle, compostability and waste reduction.

Posted May 26, 2021

Source: Coterie