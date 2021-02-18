TRSA Releases EIU-Powered Textile Services Market Analysis: United States, Canada

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 18, 2021 — Forecasts for linen, uniform and facility services growth in critical demand sectors in the wake of COVID-19 economic turmoil highlight Textile Service Market Analysis: United States and Canada. This report excerpts from the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU’s) recent TRSA-commissioned global study to guide the industry’s investment, expansion and strategic decision making worldwide.

Demand for the past five years and the five going forward is quantified for textile services from the construction, energy (oil and gas), healthcare, hotel and manufacturing sectors. The Analysis portrays the combined impact of shifts these businesses and anticipates influence of other demand generators and supply factors on the industry, such as corporate consolidation, automation, product line diversification and sustainability.

U.S. and Canada overall industry profiles forecast annual growth rates for each sector and contrast these with overall national economic growth projections. Sectors’ projected gross value added (output) and employment growth are factored into demand assessments for flat linen and workwear. Recommendations are offered for technology investment, sustainable practices adoption, vertical integration and market specialization.

Key players in each country are identified. Conscious and informative assessment and insight are provided into four U.S. and Canadian public companies: Aramark Corp. (Philadelphia), Cintas Corp. (Cincinnati), K-Bro Linen Systems (Edmonton) and UniFirst Corp. (Boston).

EIU is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, sister to The Economist newspaper. A world leader in global business intelligence, EIU helps businesses, the financial sector and governments understand how the world changes, creating opportunities to be seized and risks to be managed.

To purchase Textile Service Market Analysis: United States and Canada or Global Textile Services Market Analysis (covers all continents and provides detailed forecasts for 13 countries), visit www.trsa.org/store.

Posted February 18, 2021

Source: TRSA