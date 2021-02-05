TRSA Adds Video Award To Its Annual Recognition Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 5, 2021 — Nominations are now open for the 2021 TRSA Annual Awards, to be presented in October at TRSA’s 108th Annual Conference, Oct. 19-22 in Carlsbad, CA. The contest is open to all operator and supplier partner members. TRSA’s industrywide recognition is a time-honored tradition that shines a spotlight on the creativity, ingenuity and humanity of member organizations. Multiple companies and individuals may be honored in the same award category and companies can win in more than one category. Submit entries for any of these awards now at trsa.org/membership/awards.

New for 2021 is the TRSA Video Award, which will be bestowed upon deserving operator and supplier partner companies. It extends the 2020 similar competition from the Virtual Marketing & Sales Summit to include supplier partners as well as operators.

Nominations will be open for the following Annual Awards through July 2:

Best Plants of the Year. Winners demonstrate how a local operation improves capabilities to supply, launder and maintain textiles for business customers, taking advantage of local resources to meet global challenges and deploy industrywide best practices. Winning applications describe how these laundries’ leaders seize challenges to become more competitive.

Above and Beyond Service. For exceptional attention to customer needs, either as part of the normal course of business but perhaps a one-time effort that was especially responsive, empathetic or pleasantly surprising to customer(s).

Clean Green Innovation. For one or more ways sustainability has been improved (resource reduction, discharge control, increased efficiency) or industry best practices have minimized environmental impact.

Company Community Service. For short- or long-term commitments to volunteer time or professional talent or provide other support, bringing to light a sense of caring and responsibility for others in the community.

Diversity Recognition. For effort(s) to value the “unlikeness” of individuals and encourage or facilitate such variation in human qualities in the workforce, perhaps taking steps regarding diverse talent or intergroup interaction or otherwise fostering inclusivity.

SafeTRSA Safety Excellence. For establishing or maintaining workplace safety as a corporate value through projects or achievements that have produced or reflected safety gains; or ongoing activities that succeed due to top management support, employee involvement, training or good communication.

Video Award. TRSA members will rate the effectiveness of videos on how well they fulfill their intended purpose, whether purely informative, such as showcasing a company or its employees or products or services; or technical, describing capabilities, processes or product features as training for customers.

Volunteer Leadership. For individuals who have been involved in TRSA, enhancing its success and benefiting their companies through this participation. Winners’ activities may have included participating in political action, benchmarking, committees, presentations or certification; or writing, reviewing or researching for publications, videos or webpages.

Winners of last year’s (2020) Annual Awards will be honored at the upcoming 11th Annual Legislative Conference & Industry Awards Dinner, March 24-25, a hybrid (virtual and in-person) event (www.trsa.org/legcon). The awards dinner is set for March 24.

Posted February 5, 2021

Source: TRSA