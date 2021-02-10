Sun Chemical Releases Winter 2021 Regulatory Newsletter

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — February 10, 2021 — Sun Chemical released its Winter 2021 Regulatory Newsletter for customers which is available for download at www.sunchemical.com/sustainability/regulatory-newsletters.

“As a leading global supplier of sustainable solutions, Sun Chemical is pleased to provide regulatory updates to help educate and inform our customers regarding ever changing global regulations,” said Gary Andrzejewski, Corporate Vice President, Environmental Affairs, Sun Chemical. “We’re proud to offer our regulatory newsletters to our customers which offer guidance to better respond to and navigate these global and regional regulatory updates.”

The latest newsletter features details about the reclassification of titanium dioxide in Europe as well as regulatory updates for cosmetics, toys and more. Here’s a list of some of the regulations featured in the newsletter:

European Commission’s Cosmetic Products Regulation EC No 1223/2009.

China’s State Council

Indonesia’s updated version of the 2010 regulation on cosmetics notification

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

India’s standards bureau

Amendments to the EU Toy Safety Directive (2009/48/EC)

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry

GCC Standardization Organization (GSO)

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)

The State Administration for Market Regulation and the Standardization Administration of China

The United States Environmental Protection Agency

California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA)

As a global leader in sustainable, eco-efficient business practices, Sun Chemical strives to produce bio-renewable, recyclable and compostable products to help its customers meet regulations and reach sustainability goals. Sun Chemical’s annual Corporate Sustainability Report focuses on its commitment to new sustainable products and services to meet customer demand. The most recent report can be found here: www.sunchemical.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/.

Posted February 10, 2021

Source: Sun Chemical