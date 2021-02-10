Soft-Tex International Delivers On Promise To Expand Domestic Manufacturing & Distribution Capabilities And Repatriate Jobs

WATERFORD, NY — February 10, 2021 — Soft-Tex International, a producer of bedding and home comfort products, announced today that it has opened a facility in Sugar Land, Texas which will provide an immediate improvement in overall shipping efficiency and double the company’s production capacity for fiber-filled products, adding hundreds of new jobs over the course of 2021.

Delivering on Promises of Domestic Expansion In the first half of 2020, Soft-Tex previously announced an expansion doubling capacity and set an aggressive target of continued domestic expansion by at least 20% per year for the next five years. The ramp up of the new facility will double the total of domestic capacity, far exceeding the annual growth target.

The Sugar Land facility will begin immediate warehousing and distribution operations which will improve overall shipping efficiency to both retailer warehouse networks and direct-to-consumer shipments with 3-day or better ground service coverage, as Soft-Tex scales inventory balancing. In parallel, Soft-Tex will add new production equipment for fiber-filled products and personnel in Sugar Land to begin manufacturing at the facility by June 1, 2021.

Soft-Tex Principal, Mark Smiderle, remarked on the opening of the Sugar Land and the company’s commitment to domestic supply chains noting, “As promised, Soft-Tex has delivered and now continues to expand upon its commitment to growing its domestic footprint. These efforts will continue to improve Soft-Tex’s, and in turn, our partners’ overall service quality, speed, and costs, which we recognize is critical to driving continued growth.”

New Initiatives for Domestic & Nearshore Supply Chains As offshore sourcing volatility continues in the ever-changing geopolitical landscape exacerbated by the continued pandemic, Soft-Tex has launched initiatives to shift volume for many other bedding product categories back to domestic and/or nearshore supply chains through investing in fabric and ticking partnerships and the planned launch of domestic foam pouring.

Posted February 10, 2021

Source: Soft-Tex International