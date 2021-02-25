January/February 2021

England-based Optima 3D Ltd. has launched a new website located at optima3d.co.uk. The company currently offers three machines — the S-500 3D weaving machine, Optima Series R-2000 flexible rapier loom, and the Optima Series M-300. Information about the machines can be found on the new website.

Wilmington, Del.-based Sorona® has unveiled a new website in celebration of its Common Thread Fabric Certification program and apparel sub-brands Agile, Aura, Luxe, Profile and Revive. The website, which features all new iconography and photography, also offers a dedicated Customer Portal where partner companies can access brand assets.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Elevate Textiles — along with its portfolio of brands American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components — has joined the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), a group committed to improving supply chain sustainability.

Spartanburg, S.C.-based William Barnet & Son LLC has signed an agreement to sell and distribute yarns in the United States produced by The Filament Factory (TFF), Germany. TFF manufactures a new product named Ec0Pet, which features CiCLO® technology for biodegradation acceleration.

Techtextil North America 2021 — to be held at the Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh, N.C., August 23-25, 2021 — is now accepting abstracts for the Techtextil North America Symposium, Show Floor Education programs and The Student Research Poster Program. Symposium submissions should be sent to ali.rosenberger@usa.messefrankfurt.com by April 2; abstracts for the show floor education events should be sent to ali.rosenberger@usa.messefrankfurt.com by May 1; and student poster abstracts should be sent to peyton.rowe@usa.messefrankfurt.com by May 21. Additional information can be found at the Techtextil North America website.

Luxemborg-based Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will increase pricing for its acetylene black by 20 percent globally on March 2, 2021.

As result of continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Messe Frankfurt GbmH, Germany, has announced new dates for its Techtextil and Texprocess trade fairs as well as a permanent shift in the fair’s cycle. The shows will move to an even year cycle with the next events scheduled for June 21-24, 2022 and the following fair booked for April 9-12, 2024.

SDL Atlas, Rock Hill, S.C., recently introduced the Textender, a testing instrument designed to measure stretch, recovery and growth properties of fabrics. According to the company, the instrument meets both ASTM D2594 and ASTM D3107 standards as well as modified requirements of retailers selling knit and woven fabrics made using stretch yarns.

Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl’s has announced a partnership with Eddie Bauer to offer outerwear and outdoor apparel for the whole family to Kohl’s customers fall 2021. Items will be available in as many as 500 stores nationwide with products also available on kohls.com.

The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), Research Triangle Park, N.C., now offers a Skew & Shrinkage Template to be used when assessing dimensional changes in fabrics. The organization also has introduced an improved version of the AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Powder.

January/February 2021