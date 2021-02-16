EPA Approves Livinguard’s “Self-Disinfecting Textile,” Setting The Bar In New Textile Category

SAN JOSE, Calif. — February 16, 2021 — Livinguard announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the hygiene-technology company’s patented self-disinfecting textile (EPA Reg N. 95700-2). Livinguard’s new textile is effective against Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria to the tune of 100,000 times in 10 minutes, among the highest levels of defense against disease-causing pathogens. With patents, this is a one of a kind technology.

In addition to killing 99.999% of bacteria, Livinguard’s technology continuously disinfects and is safe for humans and the environment. Furthermore, the EPA approval confirms Livinguard’s self-disinfecting technology remains effective on textiles tested after 30 industrial washes, giving it broad application across many industries.

“This EPA certification is confirmation of Livinguard’s patented and break-through invention, creating a new self-disinfecting-textile category, whereby the textile kills bacteria on contact, is washable and reusable,” said Sanjeev Swamy, Livinguard’s Founder and CEO. “Unlocking the limitless possibilities of permanent hygiene and proactively improving the health and safety of the public is at the heart of Livinguard’s mission. We can now have self-disinfecting airplane seats, hospital & hotel linens, sports apparel, medical scrubs, footwear, uniforms and carpeting. Essentially, any business or organization that uses textiles can effectively utilize our self-disinfecting technology.”

Livinguard’s innovation pipeline continues to develop newer generation of self-disinfecting technologies

While the latest breakthrough of the EPA approval marks a crowning achievement for the hygiene-technology company, Livinguard has already incorporated newer antimicrobial technology that it currently incorporates in a line of face masks that can be worn up to 210 times (approximately six months) and a line of gloves that can be worn up to 30 times with no compromise on safety or efficacy. Worn together, the two provide peace of mind for those seeking protection against airborne viruses and those transmitted on surfaces.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have studied the effectiveness of Livinguard’s next-generation self-disinfecting textile against the virus. Freie University (Berlin) laboratory studies concluded Livinguard’s next-generation self-disinfecting textile efficiently inactivated SARS-CoV-2. In addition, studies conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona, Tucson’s Water & Energy Sustainable Technology center determined the textile’s efficacy against Human Coronavirus 229E. The findings from both studies can be found here: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3069139-1&h=2370660721&u=https%3A%2F%2Flivinguard.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F09%2FLivinguard_FU-Berlin_Arizona.pdf&a=can+be+found+here

Livinguard is partnering with governments, retailers, transit companies, food packaging businesses and hospitals around the world to leverage products that can utilize Livinguard’s turn-key self-disinfecting technology, helping them to provide peace of mind to their customers, employees and partners.

Posted February 16, 2021

Source: Livinguard AG