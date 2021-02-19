ASTM International Transitions May, June In-Person Standards Meetings To All Virtual

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — February 19, 2021 — In light of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and ongoing safety concerns for members and staff, ASTM International announced today that all previously scheduled in-person May and June standards development meetings (including D02 and independent meetings) have been transitioned to all virtual.

Last month, ASTM International announced that all April in-person meetings would be transitioned to virtual as well.

These decisions were based on several factors, including, but not limited to:

Continued review of information and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other governmental bodies,

Input from ASTM International members whose organizations are increasingly concerned with travel, and

Specific information on the projected city restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, CA, and other cities, with input from the hotels.

ASTM International staff will be contacting committee leaders to plan for virtual meetings or other alternatives for conducting committee business.

Looking forward, ASTM International will rely on these and other relevant criteria and input points to assess the status of ASTM’s future standards development meetings.

View the status of your committee’s next meeting by visiting www.astm.org/meetings.

For additional resources – including PDF guides for members participating virtually – please visit www.astm.org/updates/committees.html.

Last year, ASTM International also announced they are providing no-cost public access to a suite of more than two dozen standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment to combat the coronavirus public health emergency. For more information, visit www.astm.org/COVID-19.

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: ASTM International