Textile Finisher — Manifattura Satta e Bottelli — Turns 100 And Joins Martinelli Ginetto Group

NERVIANO, Italy — February 4, 2021 — (1921 – 2021) An important birthday for the historic textile finishing company from Nerviano. It coincides with the merger with Martinelli Ginetto Group, a manufacturer of yarns and fabrics for household linen and textile home decor, with its headquarters in Casnigo.

After a difficult and delicate year burdened by the uncertainty of the future, Martinelli Ginetto Group – through its subsidiary Finissaggio Tessile S & B – has completed the important acquisition of Manifattura Satta e Bottelli. This acquisition relaunches the Nerviano-based company and projects it into a future that looks at modernizing production and upskilling its workforce, solidifying know-how built up in 100 years of activity at the service of the best Italian and European companies.

MARTINELLI GINETTO is a Manufacturing Group that today holds a leadership position in various areas of the high-end home textile industry supply chain, from spinning to weaving, ennobling, and dyeing. Multiple production sites and divisions make up an articulated and highly integrated, reliable business entity. From the selection of raw materials to final ennobling, from stylistic creation to product delivery, the Group’s supply chain is based on strong integration of all the different production steps, technological innovation, and all levels of quality control for processes and services.

With the acquisition of the historic “Satta” from Nerviano, the Group further strengthens its presence in every step of the production chain by building on its European leadership in the textile finishing segment that is increasingly based on sustainability, innovation, and quality.

This extensive experience, coupled with dyeing and process know-how, and a large fleet of machines suitable for ennobling wide-width textiles, is an important asset that allows for several innovative processes, such as the brand-new antibacterial and antiviral treatments.

Over time, the company has also invested in the update and expansion of a wastewater treatment plant, as a stepping stone for new projects related to sustainability, which havealways been important issues for Martinelli Ginetto Group.

With 130 employees, the Nerviano plant produces about 80 million square meters per year of cotton, linen, and blended fabrics for third parties, intended for a wide variety of items, from percales to smooth satins and jacquards, quilts, and technical fabrics.

“The pandemic has taught us not to take anything for granted,” states Alberto Paccanelli, Partner and Managing Director of Martinelli Ginetto Group, as well as President of Euratex, the European Confederation for the textile and clothing industries. “We move forward, with caution and vigilance, but with an eye to invest and believe in the future. The key to building a successful project lies in the ability to create a unified team with our customers and suppliers, that shares the same values and sees Satta e Bottelli playing a central role in supporting the development of Made in Italy textile products in the world. Quality and customer service, innovation, research and development, and a strong work ethic are our values. We want to build the next 100 years of “Satta” on them.”

Posted February 5, 2021

Source: Finissaggio Tessile S&B S.r.L.