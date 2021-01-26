TSG Finishing Completes Conversion Of DEFEND® Brand Of Finishing To Plant-Based Technology

HICKORY, N.C. — January 26, 2021 — TSG Finishing LLC is pleased to announce that 100-percent of its DEFEND® brand of water and stain repellent finishes now utilize plant-based technology.

Through the efforts of TSG’s technical and development teams, DEFEND will continue to excel in repelling both water and oil-based products while carrying the label of being plant-based. Utilizing and perfecting these applications, TSG can report this technology reduces the amount of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFAS), a fluorinated chemical also known as C6, by one third with the new formulation. Employing a USDA certified bio-based product has been key in the progression of the plant-based formulation.

Brian Rosenstein, TSG CEO, said: “Phase one was launched in September of last year. We knew that Phase two would take a bit longer due to it being a one-sided spray process instead of straight immersion system.”

“Hats off our to technical team for getting the job done ahead of schedule. It is refreshing to be able to say that 100-percent of our DEFEND offerings now include USDA Certified plant-based technology.”

As TSG continues to open more doors, the DEFEND® family of options is available to all seeking an application of “your fabric + our protection”. TSG Finishing has more than 120 years of textile finishing expertise, with steadfast options to choose from.

Source: TSG Finishing