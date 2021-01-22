TRSA 2020 Healthcare Sector Benchmarking Report Available

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — January 22, 2021 — The TRSA Healthcare Committee has released the results of the 2020 Healthcare Laundry Survey, now available at www.trsa.org/store. The TRSA 2020 Healthcare Laundry Survey, co-sponsored by the American Reusable Textile Association (ARTA), was compiled and distributed to a large cross section of TRSA and ARTA member linen, uniform and facility services companies serving the acute and non-acute healthcare sector in the United States and Canada.

The report provides these laundries an opportunity to benchmark various aspects of their operations, trends and market opportunities. The survey also included a section on the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, its effects in 2020 and its anticipated impact in 2021.

Nearly 50 participants representing the acute (hospital), non-acute (specialty medical/outpatient surgical, etc.) and long-term care/nursing home sectors completed the 50-question survey, covering topics such as:

Return-on-Investment (ROI) impacts: labor, utilities and sustainability

Market growth opportunities

Bottom-line threats (including the COVID-19 pandemic)

Consumer habits and changing priorities

Healthcare hygienically clean standards and certifications

The 2020 benchmarking study tracked regional geographic location, sector and demographics, as well as volume:

Plants that process more than 25 million lbs. per year

Plants that process less than five million lbs. per year

Location by geographic quadrant of the continental U.S. and Canada

The TRSA 2020 Healthcare Laundry Survey is a valuable business improvement and planning resource for the evolving healthcare sector, regardless of company size. Key findings include:

While higher volume laundry customers are requiring more robust pandemic plans (38%); these laundries also created 34-35% more business opportunities

Sustainability continues to be in the forefront, with nearly half of the companies surveyed participating in water recycling, especially in the southwest part of the U.S. (70%)

Pandemic-specific inquiries revealed smaller companies were more likely to flex and be more diverse in market offerings; that nearly 100% of those surveyed have seen an increase in customer request for reusable PPE (due to both the increase in use and the increase in the number of employees now required to wear them), and that 75% of the respondents expect to continue diversification of products and services specifically for disaster preparedness

TRSA thanks the healthcare survey respondents who shared their experiences and expectations for what lies ahead for the healthcare market. Each participant received a complimentary copy of the report. Obtain the full report at www.trsa.org/store, at a cost of $75 for members and $150 for nonmembers.

Posted January 22, 2021

Source: TRSA