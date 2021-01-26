Kodak Announces Distribution Agreement With Pigment Inc. B.V. Europe For KODACOLOR RDTG Series Direct-To-Garment Inks

ROCHESTER, N.Y — January 20, 2021 — Eastman Kodak Co. announces a partnership with Pigment.inc B.V Europe to distribute Kodak’s KODACOLOR RDTG Series Direct to Garment (DTG) inks.

The KODACOLOR RDTG Series inks from Kodak were specifically developed for direct-to-fabric printing on cotton, cotton blends, and polyester fabrics. They are equally adept at printing direct to finished garments or to roll fabrics. This water-based ink system is designed to work in digital printers that employ piezo-electric printheads and operate at a very high level of nozzle performance among printheads requiring mid-to-high viscosity inks. Although designed for use in production printing, it is suitable for high quality sampling and strike offs.

Steve Richardson of Pigment.inc Europe said: “We are pleased to announce the distribution partnership with Kodak because we believe the high-quality solution offered by KODACOLOR RDTG inks will greatly benefit our clients.”

Kodak has been producing and selling digital inks for thermal piezo and continuous inkjet systems going back to the 1990’s, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the inkjet business. Kodak has a strong history of innovation and excellence in the key technologies needed to produce superior fabric inks.

Customization of fabrics for garments, accessories, upholstery, soft signage is growing, which represents a significant business opportunity for Kodak in the direct to garment and wide format printer industries.

KODACOLOR inks are manufactured in Rochester, NY in the USA.

Posted January 26, 2021

Source: Kodak