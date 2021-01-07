Devan’s R-Vital® Multivitamin Textile Treatment Meets Standard 100 By Oeko-tex®

RONSE, Belgium — January 7, 2021 — Devan’s latest technology, R-Vital Multivitamin, meets the requirements of the Standard 100 by Oeko-tex® (Class II). The technology is part of Devan’s R-Vital® range of microencapsulated active ingredients and consists of vitamin C, vitamin E and ginger.

Preventative health is top of mind and we feel more concerned than usual about staying strong and healthy. The Covid-19 pandemic has also caused people to think about how they can become more resilient and lead a healthy lifestyle.

A balanced immune system is crucial and depends on how healthy we are, both mentally and physically. People seek out products to boost that immune system. Providing products and services which allow consumers to become healthier is key. A survey from McKinsey & Company revealed that 75% of respondents in China want to eat more healthily after the crisis.

The new multivitamin blend is part of the R-Vital® range. R-Vital® is a fabric treatment that enables textile manufacturers to boost their textiles with a patented range of microencapsulated active ingredients. The technology was first launched at Heimtextil in 2018 with active ingredients including Q10, Thyme oil, Aloe Vera, and more. The fabric treatment is based on microencapsulation. Active ingredients are encapsulated and applied to the fabric. The treated textiles touch our skin and the friction causes the microcapsules to break. Then, the active ingredients are absorbed by our skin.

Since its launch in 2018, Devan has continuously added new ingredients such as CBD, Avocado and Echinacea. The latest blend contains vitamin C, vitamin E and ginger and is designed for immunity-boosting properties. Recently, the treatment has been found suitable for Standard 100 by Oeko-tex®.

With vaccination campaigns still ongoing, Devan’s treatment might be a valuable technology for those seeking to give that little extra support to their immune system in the meantime.

Posted January 7, 2020

Source: Devan Chemicals NV