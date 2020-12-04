TRSA Holds Interactive Summit For Marketing & Sales Professionals

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — December 4, 2020 — TRSA recently hosted its annual Marketing & Sales Summit for executives in the linen, uniform and facility services industry. This year’s event, held exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw more than 100 marketing and sales professionals attend the two-day program.

David Avrin, president, The Visibility Coach, kicked off the summit on Nov. 17 with a keynote address titled, How Being Remarkably Accommodating Creates Customer Experiences that Beat the Competition. Avrin discussed the importance of engaging prospects and creating memorable customer experiences so that your company and brand stands out in today’s competitive business environment. He also discussed how companies must adapt to changes brought on by the coronavirus crisis. Following his presentation, Avrin took questions in an interactive session with audience members.

The first day of the summit wrapped up with an overview of TRSA’s Restaurant and Consumer Hygiene Safety Awareness Campaign presented by Charles Crowell of Milliken and Ben Fox of Alsco, before ending with facilitated breakout sessions for conference attendees to network and share valuable information.

The second and final day of the conference featured a rundown of the top videos from TRSA’s Marketing and Sales Video Contest, and the inside story on how they were created. The four videos highlighted included:

CITY Clean and Simple, Oelwein, IA

Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service, Seattle

Magic Laundry Services, Montebello, CA

Roscoe Co., Chicago

Marketing & Sales Summit attendees voted on the videos, with the winner of the contest – Roscoe Co. – revealed at the TRSA Virtual Marketing & Sales Summit networking after-party that was held following the Summit’s final presentation, a panel discussion featuring international marketing and sales professionals from both operator members and supplier partner companies. Panelists included Ryan Flaherty, Aramark; Ben Fox, Alsco; Dave Katz, UniFirst; Mark Rue, Johnsons Apparelmaster; and Darryl Williams, Landau. The panel was moderated by Andy Feldman, COMPEL. Click to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL2Iskc4hYE to view Roscoe’s winning video.

The Summit’s highly interactive agenda featured breakout discussions and collaboration of current issues unique to the linen, uniform and facility services industry, as provided by Summit attendees upon registration. Copies of Avrin’s book, Why Customers Leave – and How to Win Them Back, were awarded to ten Summit attendees during the icebreaking portions of the event.

Special thanks to VF Workwear for sponsoring TRSA’s Virtual Marketing & Sales Summit. Presentations from the Virtual Marketing & Sales Summit will be available for attendees to access online.

Posted December 4, 2020

Source: TRSA