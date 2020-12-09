Polyprint Establishes A Subsidiary In The US — Launching Polyprint USA

THESSALONIKI, Greece — December 9, 2020 — Polyprint, Direct-to-Garment printer manufacturer, announces the creation of its subsidiary in America, Polyprint USA, Inc. on December 9th, 2020.

Aiming to address the constantly growing demand for TexJet® printers in the US, the largest dtg market worldwide, the company is increasing its global footprint with Polyprint USA, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This new entity will be operating fully staffed and stocked to better serve Polyprint’s current and future equipment users, generating a closer bond with its US customer base.

“We are devoted to creating a local supply chain of Polyprint products to help apparel decorators grow by offering state-of-the-art, yet affordable dtg products. Polyprint USA will be our direct link to clients by providing full access to our products, support system and ongoing educational services.” states George Benglopoulos, Polyprint’s CEO.

This expansion represents the company’s intent to continue putting customers first by extending its reach. Polyprint’s strategic growth throughout the USA with carefully selected dealers will contribute to streamlining its efficiency by delivering leading local customer support and producing business opportunities for all parties included. The company will continue its valued partnership with Ryonet, an established US textile print solution provider. Ryonet will keep on selling TexJet® dtg printers throughout America.

Newly appointed CEO, Luke Ryerkerk will be heading the US team. Luke is a visionary with extensive experience in both Direct-to-Garment and screen-printing technology. His mission is to strategically position Polyprint USA in a continually growing dtg market by bringing real value to clients. Polyprint USA will be selling TexJet® printers, supplies and will be providing direct support to all US customers.

CEO Luke Ryerkerk commented: “I am looking forward to helping the dtg community improve by educating passionate people. We’re here to help anyone interested in DTG technology and to support them in reaching their business goals. There is nothing more satisfying than witnessing business owners start and grow their company successfully.”

Polyprint continuous to move forward by focusing on empowering entrepreneurs to start a custom apparel business.

Posted December 9, 2020

Source: POLYPRINT S. A.