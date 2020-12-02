Kemin Textile Auxiliaries Becomes Official bluesign® System Partner

REPUBLICA DI SAN MARINO — December 2, 2020 — Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, announced today that Garmon Chemicals (Garmon), Kemin’s textile auxiliaries business unit and the chemical solutions brand for the denim and fashion industry, has officially become a bluesign® system partner.

bluesign® is a global, independent verifier that supports the textile industry in its efforts to improve sustainable processes. Created in 2000 and supported by some of the world’s most important chemical suppliers, textile manufacturers and brands – such as NIKE® and adidas® – bluesign® has become a guarantee of responsible and transparent production processes.

To become a bluesign® system partner, a chemical company must undergo a strict onsite assessment to examine the transparency of its manufactured chemical products and their risks. To pass the assessment, the chemical company must meet strict criteria of resource efficiency, work safety and environmental and consumer protection.

Becoming a bluesign® system partner was a natural progression for Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, as Garmon is a pioneer in sustainability with a long history of developing eco-friendly and safe solutions. Garmon was one of the first chemical companies in the garment finishing industry to certify its products, offering its customers further guarantee of their superior ecological performance.

With many Garmon products already in the ZDHC Gateway, the database of safer chemicals adopted by the majority of fashion brands, and the company’s adherence to bluesign® system, Kemin Textile Auxiliaries can meet all its customers’ needs in terms of sustainability – all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and traceability to meet brand expectations.

Source: Kemin Industries, Inc.