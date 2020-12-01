Kaman Expands Composite Repair To The Aftermarket Through Partnership With C&L Aerospace

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — December 1, 2020 — Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, announced today the expansion of its composite repair services to the business jet aftermarket with industry leading MRO provider and distributor, C&L Aerospace, a C&L Aviation Group Company of Bangor, Maine. Kaman Composites named C&L Aerospace its exclusive distributor for composite structural repairs out of its FAA Part 145 Repair Station in Wichita, Kansas.

“Historically, Kaman Composites has provided structural repair exclusively for military programs,” explained Malissa Nesmith, Senior Director of Business Development for Kaman Composites. “However, this collaboration with C&L expands our repair services into the business aviation aftermarket, which we are looking forward to supporting.”

Kaman Composites and C&L Aerospace will be offering structural repairs for a variety of business jet platforms, including Textron and Bombardier platforms. Last year, Kaman Composites formed the Radome Center of Excellence, which provides not only radome production, but also design and engineering services. Radome repair will be one of the capabilities offered through C&L Aerospace.

“We are excited to collaborate on this program with a well-respected aviation supplier like Kaman Corporation. This partnership will allow C&L to expand our product offerings,” said Brad Vieux, Director of Business Development, C&L Aerospace. “We can now offer customers structural repairs for customer owned units, or we can offer an immediate exchange. It gives our customers more options and we look forward to growing the program with Kaman.”

Source: Kaman Corporation