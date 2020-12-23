EXINTEX 2021 Postponed: Rescheduled October 26th Through 29th, 2021

PUEBLA, Mexico — December 23, 2020 — Given the difficult scenario that we are experiencing today in Mexico and all around the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the recommendations made by the civil protection authorities of the state of Puebla; The Organizing Committee has decided to postpone EXINTEX 2021.

Our main objective is to preserve the health and well-being of all the attendants during the event, for this reason, it is decided to carry out EXINTEX 2021 on October 26th through 29th, 2021.

We are convinced this adjustment will allow us to have an event just as successful as in previous editions, and favorable for all our participants.

Today, it is important to take care of ourselves and our families. We wish you the best Holiday Season and look forward to seeing you in October 2021, at the Exhibition Center of the City of Puebla.

Posted December 23, 2020

Source: The EXINTEX Organizing Committee