Contract Office Furniture Company, Skutchi Designs, Inc. Expanding Operations In Horry County S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — November 24, 2020 — Skutchi Designs, Inc., a national contract office furniture company, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The more than $3.5 million investment will create 41 new jobs.

Founded in 2005, Skutchi Designs, Inc. manufactures various workplace products including office cubicles, interior glass office walls, office desks, conference room furniture and more.

Relocating to Ascott Valley Park in Conway, Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s expansion will include a newly constructed 85,000-square-foot facility. The facility will allow the company to increase business and supply more customers.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the SKutchi Designs, Inc. team should visit SC Works for updates on future job opportunities.

“Horry County has made it easy to operate our business and proven that it wants us as part of the community. We look forward to growing our company and much more success in Horry County. It is a great place to live, work and play.” -Skutchi Designs CEO Jamie Ferraro

“It’s always a great day when we can celebrate the expansion of one of our South Carolina companies. Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s decision to expand its Palmetto State operations is a win for the company and for our entire state, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these 41 new jobs will have in Horry County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“While we work each day to bring new companies to South Carolina, it is always exciting to see one of our existing businesses expand. We celebrate Skutchi Designs, Inc.’s investment in Horry County and the 41 new jobs the company will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Skutchi Designs, Inc. represents success in Horry County! Having an existing company expand its operations in our county proves that we have a friendly business environment, great workforce, wonderful community and successful businesses. We are honored and proud to have Skutchi Designs, Inc. expand and celebrate their success. Thank you for being a valued manufacturer in our county.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

“We celebrate the expansion of Skutchi Designs, Inc. today and every day in Horry County. Skutchi Designs, Inc. utilizes our workforce and diversifies our economy, which is what the MBREDC strives for. On behalf of the entire MBREDC board, staff and partners, I would like to congratulate Skutchi Designs, Inc. on their expansion, past success and future success.” -Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation Chairman Fred Richardson

Posted December 4, 2020

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor