Arris Wins Bosch Venture Arm To Bring Advanced Composites To New Sectors

BERKELEY, Calif. — December 17, 2020 — Arris, a California-based manufacturing tech pioneer enabling the use of high-performance composites in mass-market products, today announced a strategic investment of Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC). The Bosch Group’s venture division RBVC joins New Enterprise Associates, Taiwania Capital, Valo Ventures, and Alumni Venture Group as investors in Arris.

Arris’ flagship technology, Additive Molding™, is a high-speed manufacturing process that allows the world’s top brands to precisely align continuous carbon fibers and embed electronic components and multifunctional materials into a single topologically optimized part or component. The result: a cost-effective method for manufacturing lighter, stronger, faster, and more intelligent products at scale.

RBVC’s strategic investment gives Bosch — already a world leader in high-performance mass-market products in automotive, industrial, and consumer goods — early access to new product design and manufacturing possibilities for their extensive product portfolio. Arris will also draw on Bosch’s industry-spanning expertise to identify applications where their high-volume, high-performance manufacturing capabilities unlock valuable new commercial advantages.

“Arris is the first company with the capability to mass-produce complex high-performance composites,” says Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director of RBVC. “This is an important development for manufacturing. Arris’ scalable manufacturing and high-performance materials enable new design possibilities for future products across industries.”

“We’re excited to add Bosch through its venture arm, RBVC, a world-class manufacturing leader of highly engineered products, as a strategic investor,” says Ethan Escowitz, CEO of Arris. “We recently opened Arris Taiwan to support our consumer electronics growth. Now we’re looking forward to leveraging Bosch’s extensive manufacturing and engineering expertise in automotive, industrial, and consumer goods as we expand in Europe and around the world.”

Posted December 18, 2020

Source: Arris