JEC Summit Sports & Health – Connect Program Unveiled

PARIS — November 5, 2020 — JEC SUMMIT SPORTS & HEALTH – CONNECT, the new online event platform devoted to medical and sports equipment composites manufacturers, unveils some of the programs available online December 8 to 10.

Starting on December 8, professionals from all the composites value chain across the globe will be able to meet online, network, and build long-lasting relationships thanks to the JEC Summit Sport & Health. The event goal is to allow decision-makers to learn about the current challenges and opportunities of the sports and medical fields, this thanks to the three-day program integrating industry sessions, workshops, startups, and business meetings.

A golden opportunity for participants!

Each day, industry decision-makers using composites will come together to discuss the latest developments in composites in sports and medical fields through a set of keynotes and industry sessions. Each session will be followed by panel discussions over a variety of business-angled topics. Workshops from individual sponsors with clients will give an extensive overview of the current technological trends in the sports and medical fields and offer an outlook on developing production lines in these fields. A selection of the most exciting startups in these fields will pitch their innovations and glance at the industry’s future. Finally, pre-arranged online business meetings will be set up to network with industry buyers and decision-makers from the entire composites’ value-chain.

A fully detailed program every day!

Each day of the summit will be composed of five major moments as-is:

A keynote speech led by one or two high profile experts

An industry session: a discussion between two experts in medical or sporting devices fields

A Startup pitches session during which each startup will introduce its product or innovation,

Workshops,

And Business meetings,

December 8

4 pm – 4:25 pm: Keynote session

The topic of “How Using Composites Changed the Way Golf Head Components are made” will be tackled during the keynote, hosted by Dominic LeBlanc, Senior Concept Engineer (USA) at Callaway Golf, with Dale Brosius, CCO of IACMI, as moderator.

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Industry session

Bjorn Ivar Austrem, Technical Director at Madshus (Norway), will present the topic “How Carbon Fiber Can Make a Seriously Fast Ski Even Faster!”. Laurine Calistri, Research Engineer at Proteor (France), will also give her input on “Easyrun Running Blade: How to Innovate in the Prosthesis Field, Outside the Scope of Standard Use.”

5:30 – 6:30 pm: Startup pitches

Mercuris (Germany),

ABLE Human Motion (Spain),

Arevo/Superstrata (USA),

December 9

4 pm – 4:25 pm: Keynote session

Christophe Lecomte, Director of Biomechanical Solutions R&D, at Össur (Iceland) along with Fleur Jong, Professional Sprinter, and Co-founder of the Para Athletics Foundation (Netherlands) on “Developing Sports Specific Prosthesis: From Concept to Finished Product with Composites.” This keynote will offer an exclusive viewpoint and feedback from an athlete with an engineering perspective and outlook on lower limb prosthetics’ future developments.

4:30 – 5:30 pm: Industry session

Julien Duplay, Composites Methods Engineer at Decathlon (France) on “Sustainability: Choices of Materials and Prodivers, Challenges, etc.” And Eric Jackson from Apex Watercraft will discuss “Using Advanced Composites to Advance Kayak Design.”

5:30 – 6:30 pm: Startup pitches

ProsFit (Bulgaria),

Alchemy (Greece),

moi composites (Italy)

December 10

4 pm – 4:25 pm: Keynote session

A keynote by Michel Caillibotte, R&D Innovation Director at Cousin Biotech, will kick off the day.

4:30 – 5:30 pm: Industry session

Maximilien Segl, Principal Expert Composites, and Johannes Wölper Development Engineer at Ottobock (Germany) will present the industry session with the topic « From Medical Aid to Sports Equipment: Sprint/Long Jump Prosthesis.” Matthew Dickinson, Course leader at the University of Central Lancashire (UK), will also share his insights.

5:30 – 6:30 pm: Startup pitches

Checkerspot/WNDR Alpine (USA),

Ambrocio (Finland),

Nairoby (Argentina)

Posted November 5, 2020

Source: JEC Group