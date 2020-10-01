XAAR Sets Vision For The Future

CAMBRIDGE — September 30, 2020 — Xaar, the inkjet printing technology group, has today outlined a new strategy to return to sustainable long-term growth. Alongside this, Xaar has launched the ImagineX bulk printhead platform which will deliver new product capabilities and unveiled a new forward looking brand identity.

Innovation and collaboration with its global partners are at the heart of the new Xaar. This, combined with a focus on sectors where Xaar bulk printhead technology has a competitive advantage, is providing a clear product roadmap that is already winning several new accounts in existing and new markets.

Xaar has invested around £70m in R&D in recent years and this has been critical to developing the ImagineX bulk platform which will drive a step change in performance enhancements including printing at resolutions up to 1440dpi and speeds of 150kHz, as well the capability to operate at temperatures over 200ºC and viscosities above 100cP. Xaar’s new printheads will also be able to handle all ink types, including aqueous, ensuring they meet the latest demands from new applications.

John Mills, CEO of Xaar, commented: “Xaar has led innovation in inkjet technologies over the last 30 years. ImagineX will power this for the next 30 and provide the basis for the next significant chapter in our history, enabling industries and our OEMs to push the boundaries of what’s possible with powerful, reliable and efficient inkjet technology.”

Alongside the launch of the ImagineX printhead platform, new branding has been created to emphasise Xaar’s renewed focus on product development and growth, with a clear ‘go-to-market’ strategy based around strong collaboration with its global partners. A new website at www.xaar.com drives home the advantages of Xaar’s products, focusing on the value and capabilities of its printheads and services.

“This partnership approach, combined with the expertise of our committed, creative and passionate team of world-class colleagues, will allow us to further demonstrate the huge capabilities of inkjet technology and create a world where if you can imagine it, you can print it. In this way, we will help to transform entire industries,” said John.

“We have great technology, great people and a large market opportunity. Together we will be successful – and we now have a strong printhead platform and brand identity that truly reflects this. These are exciting times.”

John will be presenting Xaar’s vision at the FuturePrint Virtual Summit on Tuesday 13th October at 15.00GMT / 16.00CET / 10.00ET, titled “Xaar: The New Roadmap for Inkjet”. The session is open to all and can be attended by pre-registering at www.futureprint.tech.

Posted October 1, 2020

Source: XAAR