TRSA Global Textile Services Market Analysis Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA — October 7, 2020 — As previewed in recent webinar presentations to roughly 350 global linen, uniform and facility services executives worldwide, TRSA’s first-ever Global Textile Services Market Analysis is now available as a fully searchable, digital publication optimized for online devices. The nearly 150-page report is available at www.trsa.org/globalmarkets.

Global Textile Services Market Analysis was commissioned by TRSA through the highly respected Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)* to fill the gap around lack of objective industry performance and outlook data to guide investment, expansion and strategic decision making in the global textile services industry. This study covers 13 countries spanning all regions, representing over 70% of global GDP. Countries were selected based on their size, importance within the industry, and economic growth prospects.

The research’s market analysis provides a five-year historical economic perspective and forecasts specifically for the textile services industry by market-sector for global, regional and country markets combined with industry expert insights. Factoring in the recent economic turmoil from COVID-19, the analysis features:

In-depth regional and country analysis identifying key players, opportunities for growth and market expansion

Country-by-country demand market five-year outlooks

Insight from market leaders and industry experts regarding trends

Conscious and informative assessment and insight into global market leading companies

Shifts in key market sectors including construction, energy (oil and gas), healthcare, hotels and manufacturing

Profiles of 10 public companies

The publication’s Table of Contents includes:

Demand Sectors: Key Trends and Outlook

Textile Services Industry: Key Trends and Outlook

Regional and Country Profiles

Company Profiles

The Global Textile Services Market Analysis covers these regions:

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America

Western Europe

“Across the sectors, EIU has identified the main drivers for demand for the industry’s services in the next five years,” said TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci. “The study shows corporate dynamics from consolidation and fragmentation of ownership to challenges and opportunities of managing everyday operations. EIU’s understanding of the complexity and nuance of international markets has yielded unmatched expert commentary, interpretation and forecasting on how our industry and its trajectory will be shaped by macroeconomic and demographic forces.”

Purchase the report at www.trsa.org/globalmarkets

*EIU is the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, sister to The Economist newspaper. EIU is the world leader in global business intelligence, helping businesses, the financial sector and governments understand how the world changes, creating opportunities to be seized and risks to be managed.

Posted October 7, 2020

Source: TRSA