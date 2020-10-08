The Materials Science Group At Synalloy Introduces BioLube ECO-7

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — October 8, 2020 — The Materials Science Group at Synalloy just unveiled a new lubricant technology based on renewable resources. BioLube ECO-7 is designed for fiber extrusion and certain knitting applications. This product is a significant departure from typical materials streams.

Mike Junkins of Synalloy offered this statement; “I believe our researchers have developed something significant. We have a lubricant that is 100% active, water soluble, biodegradable, and made from renewable vegetable materials. It is dilutable with water to form stable lubricant emulsions and is easily rinsed away with water. We have enough flexibility with this chemistry to modify properties to work in a number of applications”.

Posted October 8, 2020

Source: Synalloy Chemicals