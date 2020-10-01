Technology Webtalk On Automation And Digitization In Textile Dyeing And Finishing

FRANKFURT, Germany — October 1, 2020 — The next VDMA technology webtalk on 6 October 2020 (2 pm – 4 pm CEST) will focus on automation and digitisation in textile dyeing and finishing.

The textile industry faces enormous challenges: Fashion trends, flexible production, rising costs, reduced prices, sustainability requirements, etc. To cope with these challenges and make reliable decisions, customers need automated processes, control systems and digitised data.

The presenters and their topics at a glance:

Axel Pieper, Brückner Textilmaschinen: “The topic of digitisation opens up completely new possibilites for increasing productivity, reducing the use of resources and improving quality.”

Using the example of a stenter frame, Thomas Höpfl, Mahlo, will show the possible savings and optimization potentials of data-controlled production.

Manfred Mentges: “Sedo Treepoint supplies highly integrated systems from ERP level, linking to our MES systems, to the machine floor. We offer solutions for process management, colour management, printing and energy management, establishing IoT / Industry40 systems.

After the presentations, the three experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions.

Registration is possible via this link (no participation fee):

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6406687539129219853

Posted October 1, 2020

Source: VDMA