Shaw Wins 2020 w3 Awards For Floorvana+ Augmented Reality Tool

DALTON, GA — October 15, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) recently received Gold and Silver honors in the 15th Annual w3 Awards, announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts earlier this month.

Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the w3 Awards illuminate creative excellence on the Web by honoring outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts developed by some of the best digital content creators across multiple industries.

“Seeing is believing – and Floorvana+ helps consumers take inspiration to the next level by leveraging augmented reality technology to essentially ‘test-drive’ new flooring before they commit to purchase,” says Misty Hodge, director of digital marketing for Shaw Residential. “With this new website and mobile innovation, consumers can upload a picture from their own home or business and digitally drop in our products, testing different product categories, colors, installation patterns and more. Our retail customers have also been able to rely heavily on Floorvana+ as a selling tool during shutdowns and virtual consultations. We couldn’t be more proud to accept these 2020 w3 awards, and to be recognized alongside other winning brands like Google, LEGO, and Geico.”

Floorvana+ is integrated into the consumer experience across all residential brand websites. Visit each website (Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Floors) for the full experience or visit Floorvana+ directly at floorvanaplus.com. To view a complete list of the 2020 w3 Award Winners, please visit w3award.com.

Posted October 15, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.