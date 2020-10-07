Second-Annual World Cotton Day Offers Virtual Events Across The Globe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 7, 2020 — The second-annual celebration of World Cotton Day on October 7 is set to once again pay tribute to what’s often called the “most important natural fiber in the world.” This year, the observance will come to life through virtual events covering an array of topics surrounding cotton, hosted by key global cotton stakeholders and available to consumers, brands, supply chain players and government organizations and leaders worldwide.

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) co-established the global day in 2019 alongside four other organizations – the World Trade Organization (WTO), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) – as a formal recognition of the countless benefits that cotton brings to communities worldwide. World Cotton Day provides cotton organizations, advocacy groups, investors and beneficiaries a platform to educate peers and consumers on the positive impact that cotton can have on transforming consumption, production, development and trade.

“We are honored to help support this much-deserved celebration for a second year, for it is an exceptional opportunity to unite our industry with the intention of driving mass awareness around the significant role cotton plays in the world economy and our everyday lives,” said Kai Hughes, Executive Director of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC). “While this year is certainly different than last, it’s more important than ever to recognize this natural fiber’s many contributions to today’s society and the contributions it will undoubtedly continue to make in the future.”

While World Cotton Day’s inaugural celebration in 2019 consisted of an in-person event at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, the event this year will be held virtually to adapt to the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 15 organizations will host complimentary sessions online, featuring a range of experts who will highlight the many advantages of cotton.

Some of the celebration’s events include:

Virtual Sustainability Seminar by COTTON USA (Latin America)

LinkedIn Photo Challenge by Women in Cotton

Youth Cotton Video by Bremen Cotton Exchange (Germany)

Cotton Seminar by TexTalks (Pakistan)

Brand/Retailer Promo Partnerships & Videos by Cotton Incorporated

All of these virtual sessions encourage participants – from consumers to brands to public service organizations – to show their pride for cotton by wearing cotton and sharing on social media with the hashtag, #WorldCottonDay.

To learn more about World Cotton Day or sign up for a virtual event, visit WorldCottonDay.com for an event listing and additional information and follow the #WorldCottonDay hashtag on social media throughout the day (and after) for highlights and other content about cotton across the globe.

Source: The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC)