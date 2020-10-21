PRINTING United: Durst Group Wins 7 Product Of The Year Awards

BRIXEN, Italy — October 21, 2020 — Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, announced today that Durst and Vanguard won a combined seven (7) 2020 Product of the Year awards. The most in the history of the company, and a reflection of the new combined Durst Group organization product depth and reach.

“The PRINTING United Awards together with our acquisition of Vanguard and our investment in LiftERP further confirm the Durst Group as a powerhouse in the US Graphics Industry,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of the Durst Group. “We look forward to offering the new expanded portfolio worldwide in 2021 and further expanding our leading position in the global LFP market.”

The following products won 2020 Product of the Year:

Durst Rho 2500: UV/Latex Hybrid (> $500K)

Durst Rhotex 325: RTR Dye Sublimation on Textile (> $100K)

Vanguard VDR5-E: Flatbed/Hybrid UV/Latex (< $100K)

Vanguard VKM600T: Flatbed/Hybrid UV/Latex ($100K-$200K)

Vanguard VK300HS: Flatbed/Hybrid with White UV/Latex ($200K-$500K)

LiftERP: Workflow/MIS/CRM

Durst Workflow: Software – RIP

Tim Saur, President of Durst North America stated, “As a Durst Group we essentially won in every price segment available to print providers in the market.” He continued, “Through the talent of our incredible engineering group in Europe, and the design capability of the entire Vanguard team in Atlanta, it is no surprise to me that we won so many product awards.”

PRINTING United Alliance brings together companies from all over the world in the specialty imaging and print industry. This annual competition showcases the highest quality machines and most innovative advances within the wide format color printing industry.

