Positive Results For The 54th Edition Of Filo, The International Exhibition Of Yarns And Fibres

BIELLA, Italy — October 14, 2020 — The 54th edition of Filo, the international exhibition of yarns and fibres, closed today with positive results, despite the difficult situation the textile industry is facing.

Mr. Paolo Monfermoso, general manager of Filo, said: “The 54th edition of Filo closed with positive results, which have been achieved during a very difficult economic situation. In this edition, there were 70 exhibitors, while the number of visitors were higher than expected, and foreign buyers too, especially from France, also thanks to the cooperation with ITA-Agency. For the yarns’ industry, the 54th edition of Filo has represented the first chance to come back to the “fair in attendance” and it has affirmed the will of companies to re-start, the desire to meet each other again and to get back to growth’s path together. In other words, Filo has confirmed that virtual fairs are not enough to show the great creativity of our companies, their work of continuous research and their ability to customise solutions, finding the most adequate one for each client: all this is achieved only through the crucial moment of a physical fair. The autumn edition of Filo has also been the first to take place at Mi-Co, Milan Convention Centre: the choice of the new venue enabled us to enlarge the spaces, giving more visibility to the Trend Area. In addition, Mi-Co enabled us also to comply with the rules on social distancing, ensuring to exhibitors and visitors a total safe presence at Filo. FiloFlow, the sustainability project of Filo, continues to attract great success. The number of participating exhibitors is constantly increasing from one edition to the next, and now the project involves the most part of the exhibiting companies. This reflect our exhibitors’ commitment to the issue and their growing desire to communicate to external parties all the progresses made in the field.”

Mr. Monfermoso added: “In conclusion, the two days of the 54th edition of Filo have been intense, animated by the passion of our companies: they have shown a real will to restart, based on the enhancement of unique production, that is the result of experience and the unmistakable workmanship that is the trademark of the Italian textile manufacture”.

Despite not being able to personally participate in the 54th edition of Filo, Lucia Azzolina, Minister for Education, sent a video-message where she highlighted how her Minister is committed to implement, especially in relation to technical and professional education, ““consistent and updated didactic proposals designed to meet companies” needs. Here comes the support and the strengthening of Higher Technical Institutes (ITS), an educational model which continues to grow and convince”“.

Two special visits have enriched the first day of the 54th edition of Filo: the yarns” exhibition has been visited by Elena Chiorino, Councillor for Training, Education and Employment of Piedmont Region, and by Massimo Giletti, the famous journalist, television presenter and author. Giovanni Vietti, President of Unione Industriale Biellese, has visited the fair too.

Councillor Chiorino commented: “Filo is an extremely interesting fair, proposing products which show the expertise of companies focused on quality and sustainability. Therefore, it is key that Italy defines an industrial policy, on the basis of which investments on innovation and training should be set, particularly on technical education, to ensure to the companies the necessary skills for their development”. Mr. Massimo Giletti visited Filo playing a special role, since his family company was one of the exhibiting companies and he stressed how “Filo represents the Italy which does not live in subventions” world. This is the Italy which does not give up, that does not de-localize and that today wants to re-start.”

Exhibitors’ comments at the end of the second day expressed the satisfaction for the work carried out during the 54th edition of Filo.

Pietro Giovane from Forza Giovane Art – one of the companies that participated in the 54th edition of Filo in the new section “Services and accessories for companies”. “This is our first time at Filo, an interesting fair in many aspects. We are here by bringing our long tradition of trimming, but we are looking to the future. Future indeed lies in young people, and we work with threads to create a new beauty”.

Christian Spiritu from Davifil: “For us the 54th Filo edition has been positive, considering also the extremely delicate moment that this sector is living. We have registered a high number of visitors, foreign ones too, especially from France and Portugal. Our company proposes a wide range of high-quality products. We aim at producing natural products, propose recycled yarns and work with non-dyed wool waste”.

Emanuele Giletti from Giletti spa: “This is our first time at Filo, but our opinion about the fair is extremely positive. We have received visits from usual clients, but we also have had new contacts, very concrete ones. We also find that the location chosen by Filo was excellent, very functional and equipped with adequate services. Among the products which drew attention, I want to mention our regenerated cotton to be matched with Lurex or lamè yarns”.

Alberto Bordin from Marfil: “The exhibition performed well, we have met our usual customers, but also new ones. We are very happy with the new location, which is surely more suitable for a fair as Filo is. As far as our products are concerned, we have expanded our range, adding to the classic lame, that has already become increasingly finer, softer, and more resistant to dyeing treatments, a range of refracting yarns ranging from bare strips accounting for 1/100, 1/69 in width, up to 2mm to gimped yarns with nylon or polyester to make them more resistant”.

Elisa Salimbeni from Filatura Alma: “Customers’ flow has been higher than expectations for this 54th Filo edition. We have also appreciated the new location, which enabled us to enlarge our booth. Even during this hard time, we have continued to work looking for a continuous technical innovation, resulting from our expertise within the textile industry, our work and the passion of qualified technicians and the continuity of corporate strategies”.

Anna Garavaglia from Annitex: “We are strongly satisfied; buyers” visits were continuous along the two days of fair. We are happy with the new location: personally, I really liked the natural light distinguishing the previous location, but here at MiCo there are areas which result to be perfect for exhibiting companies. Our company proposes cotton yarns and natural fibres, dyed and fancy ones, single, twisted, compacted, gassed, mercerized and crêpe ones for knitting weaving and orthogonal weaving. The whole production is carried out in Italy and it is absolutely trackable”.

Maurizio Mancini from Tintoria Mancini: “Filo gave a strong signal for re-starting, that this sector needed. The edition resulted to be very positive, at Filo we have met lots of our clients, who are exhibitors too. As dyeing mill, we are strongly committed in spreading the concept of sustainability, that in Biella’s territory is particularly virtuous. And we are doing it with our campaign #aspassoconlapecora (#goingoutwiththeship), which aims at making people understanding the production process of wool, whose dyeing is an essential step. There is a lot of diffidence towards dyeing mills; people think that these processes are particularly polluting, while people working in Italy comply with severe rules. We are personally focused on a production process that allows us to give back to the nature what we take from it”.

Elena Zaffalon from R di S: “Our company is a family firm, which today is run by the third generation. This is our first time at Filo and the satisfaction for these two days at Filo has gone beyond all expectations. Our company is dedicated to those treatments prior to spinning; therefore, our customers are spinners and weavers. For this reason, we have prepared a video explaining our production process, to make clients understanding the quality that we are able to ensure in our production’s pipeline, which start from worsted tops to the cone ready for weaving”.

Francesco Bianchetti from I Cotoni di Albini: “Despite the premises resulting from a difficult moment, I think that this Filo edition has been very positive, not just in relation to the number of buyers who visited our booth, but for their quality. We have appreciated the new location, which is easier to reach and it allows a functional arrangement of booths. As far as our supply is concerned, the new Biofusion yarn has been particularly appreciated: it comes from a long activity of research and selection of the best materials; it is GOTS certified and scientifically 100% tracked”.

Giovanni Marchi from Marchi e Fildi thinks that “Compared to the expectations linked to this moment, of course it has been a positive Filo edition; we have met many clients, usual and new ones. The change of location is absolutely a step forward which laid down the foundations for the growth of the Exhibition in the future. We are still working on research and innovation and we are strongly focused on our range of sustainable products”.

Anna Adami from Ghezzi: “During the two days of Filo, we have worked the same as during past editions: this is a very positive result which goes beyond expectations. We think that the new location is certainly more suitable for a fair as Filo is, more functional and comfortable”.

Franco Ravazzi from TOT: “The results that we have achieved are affected by a difficult moment. Anyway, we have received the visit from some important companies. We have also appreciated the new exhibiting location, equipped with areas which enable to enhance exhibitors” proposals.”.

Anna Gaslini from Filatura Astro: “The first day of the fair has been very satisfying, while the second one has been calmer. Trough Filo, the sector gave a recovery’s signal, and this is definitely positive. We are also happy with the new location, which reflects the dimension of a fair that, over the years, has become a landmark at international level. Among the new products, Lyola, a yarn made in Lyocell and recycled wool under Ecolabel brand had particular success. By the way, Astro has been part of sustainable world for more than 60 years”.

Michele Tolu from Orangerix: “It has been very interesting taking part in a trade fair with a complementary service. We have experienced a positive atmosphere and a decisive enthusiasm for our proposals. We have noted great interest towards digital field, indeed there is a significant will of the companies to promote online. Therefore, B2B online promotion is now fundamental: the online presence is the same as Pagine Gialle was in the Seventies and the Eighties”.

Francesco Ferraris from Finissaggio e Tintoria Ferraris: “We are very happy to have participated in the 54th Filo edition, which marks the re-start of the sector. The presence of visitors went beyond expectations and the idea of Filo to introduce the Area “Services and Accessories for the companies” was great: it means broadening the horizons and this is positive for the whole industry. Great organisation, as usual”.

Dino Masso from Tintoria Finissaggio 2000: “We are very happy since Filo gave a recovery signal, necessary to all of us, as operators of textile world. In addition, the new location is particularly suitable for a B2B fair, as Filo is. Visits have been in line with the expectations of this difficult time”.

The 55th edition of Filo is scheduled on the 24th and 25th of February 2021 at MiCo.

