Plastics Manufacturer Selects Catawba County For New Operations At Upgraded Facility In Newton

RALEIGH, NC — October 15, 2020 — RMC Advanced Technologies, Inc. (“RMC”), a manufacturer of molded plastic and composite parts, will develop a new manufacturing operation in Newton, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest to expand a facility previously used for plastics manufacturing.

“In these challenging times, North Carolina continues to attract leading manufacturers like RMC because of our strong workforce, our commitment to economic development and the state’s ability to manage a crisis well,” said Governor Cooper. “Manufacturers know they have a strong partner in our state so we’ll continue to see more new jobs.”

RMC, part of the Composites Division of Quebec-based NanoXplore Inc., is a solutions‐driven, customer‐focused manufacturer of molded plastic and composite parts and assemblies. RMC develops technologies, product designs and new manufacturing concepts that provide superior services and products to customers. The company’s technology specializes in processes that support high-volume, high-speed, and large surface-area molding.

In Newton, RMC will expand a facility that once housed Continental Structural Plastics Inc. The vision for the new operation includes adding a full paint line and other production capabilities, which will enable expanded production shifts, output, and future growth.

“RMC Advanced Technologies is extremely excited to have acquired and, in quick order, to be expanding our new Newton operation to better fulfill the needs of our North American customers,” said Ali Karnib, Vice President of Operations – Composite Business Unit. “We greatly appreciate the support from the State of North Carolina, Catawba County, and the City of Newton on this expansion project and we look forward to being an involved corporate citizen in our new community.”

“North Carolina welcomes RMC to the state’s community of manufacturers, the top state for these companies in the Southeast,” said Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina economy is still humming and creating jobs.”

Through the project period of 4-5 years, the new jobs may create a payroll impact in the local community of more than $3.57 million per year, pending new business awards to the company.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate RMC’s project in North Carolina. The grant is contingent on the company creating 80 jobs and investing $7.1 million in the project. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is also contingent upon that condition being met.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Catawba County Community College, the City of Newton, Catawba County Government, and the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

Posted October 16, 2020

Source: North Carolina Office of the Governor