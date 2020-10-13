New FESPA Coffee Break Webinars Offer Free Expert Advice For Printers

LONDON — October 13, 2020 —FESPA is launching a new “Coffee Break” webinar series bringing together industry experts to share knowledge and business advice and answer questions from printers on topics including process control, software, automation and sustainability.

Hosted online by FESPA Technical Support Manager Graeme Richardson-Locke, the free webinar series begins on October 20 at 11 a.m. BST, with subsequent episodes taking place every two weeks. Each webinar will last approximately 40 minutes, including a Q&A session.

In FESPA’s first Coffee Break, Graeme will be joined by Paul Sherfield, owner of the Missing Horse Consultancy and Toby Burnett, EMEA & Americas director at PrintFactory. In this episode, the experts will explore the topic of “Process Control — how to set up effective color workflows to save money.” Areas covered will include: how to improve your process controlled workflow; how to enhance customer files, desktop software and print viewing conditions; color management; and the importance of print quality assessment and validation.

To find out more on the first webinar and to register to take part, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4016020828309/WN_cigmX9u3SUGfn_TLXIJXPQ

Additional confirmed webinars include:

November 3: “Looking ahead and building a more sustainable business: How a sustainability audit of your business will reveal opportunities to save energy, balance your carbon and attract new customers.” Graeme will be joined by Sustainability Consultant, Clare Taylor and Chris Green, Head of Marketing, Purchasing & Hardware – Visual Communications Channel at Antalis.

November 17: “The benefits of software automation” with Andrew Bailes-Collins, Senior Product Manager at Enfocus, Malcolm Mackenzie, Technical Director and Mark Anderton, Managing Director from Colour Engine.

Graeme Richardson-Locke commented: “In the current climate, speciality printers are looking for ways to improve and automate their print processes, introduce more sustainable approaches, and diversify their offering. It can often be a challenge to find the right advice and solutions, so we’re launching the FESPA Coffee Break webinars to help print service providers access the insight they need to support their business decisions. The initiative is part of our Profit for Purpose programme, which aims to educate and inspire printers by offering meaningful advice and giving them the knowledge they need to succeed.”

To find out more about upcoming FESPA Coffee Break webinars, visit www.FESPA.com

Posted October 13, 2020

Source: FESPA