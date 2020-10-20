New Breathe By Milliken® Fabric Offerings On Rowe Furniture

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 14, 2020 — Milliken’s Specialty Interiors business announces its partnership with Rowe Furniture to offer the Breathe by Milliken® collection across Rowe’s furniture and slipcover lines. The eco-elegant performance fabrics partnership launches at the High Point Fall Market, where Rowe debuts Breathe’s New Delhi, a 100 percent cotton slub fabric, on its Robin Bruce Boden sofa.

“This partnership highlights our Breathe by Milliken collection, an ideal choice for consumers who want fabric solutions that offer protection without sacrificing aesthetics or the environment,” said Chad McAllister, executive vice president of Milliken & Company and president of the Textile Division.

Rowe’s latest product launch, Boden, focuses on sustainability, wellness and modern yet practical design that includes easy cleaning options. The Breathe collection is a perfect fit, featuring cleanable cottons, cotton/linens and polyesters made from recycled plastic bottles.

“We chose Breathe for its sustainability story, aesthetic features and excellent product support from Milliken Specialty Interiors. As the first plant-based performance option in our pre-washed, pre-shrunk natural fiber line, Breathe enhances our product portfolio and will appeal to customers looking for a functional solution without sacrificing performance or appearance,” said Laura Mabe, upholstery merchandising manager and designer for Rowe. “As the natural fibers soften and bloom, they will maintain their beauty through multiple washes for a luxurious and environmentally healthy option.”

In addition to New Delhi, Rowe chose to feature Soho, a cotton-linen blend, and Loft, another 100 percent cotton option. Rowe selected neutral colorways that will blend effortlessly with any décor through variations of white, ivory, gray and blue.

“Milliken is among the most sustainably-focused and environmentally responsible companies in the industry, and the organization has a reputation for excellence, meeting deadlines and offering great support,” said David Shilesky, vice president of marketing for Rowe Furniture. “One of Rowe’s differentiators is our Express Program, which offers shorter lead times on many custom items. Therefore, we need to have inventory on shelves and a partner we can depend on to consistently deliver. We know Milliken is a trusted, reliable partner.”

Breathe upholstery fabrics offer a durable, plant-based water-repellent that resists everyday stains and cleans easily without PFCs, fire retardants or other chemicals of concern. These fabrics have earned GREENGUARD® GOLD certification to meet strict chemical emissions limits and enhance the indoor air quality of living spaces.

“While we are thrilled to meet Rowe’s product needs, we are equally as proud to serve top manufacturers by working cooperatively, keeping promises and delivering tools to position their sales teams and merchandisers for success,” said Rene’ Vaughn, director of sales for Milliken Specialty Interiors.

Posted October 20, 2020

Source: Milliken & Company