Italian Textile Machinery At Innovate Textile & Apparel (Online Event) October 15-30, 2020

HOUSTON — October 9, 2020 — As a result of the cancellation of key industry in-person exhibitions dedicated to the Textile Machinery, this year the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, are digitally attending Innovate Textile & Apparel, the first ever innovation-based virtual trade show for the Textile sector. A one-of-a-kind virtual platform, Innovate Textile & Apparel will be live on 15-30 October 2020 and will be supported by more than 100 textile leading industry organizations and associations around the world.

For the Italian textile machinery industry Innovate Textile & Apparel is going to be one of the first occasions to experiment a full digital B2B approach to the international market and, at the same time, to show the most updated technology for the technical and innovative textiles sector to a potential global audience.

The Italian presence at Innovate Textile & Apparel is organized through a Digital Pavilion, where 21 Italian machinery manufacturers involved in the production of machines for technical textiles will show their innovative solutions. Collectively, they will exhibit a wide range of advanced technologies, products and services, able to meet the highest customers’ requirements, even tailor-made. From printing and dyeing machines to woven and non-woven solutions systems but also Radio frequency dryers, twisting and covering machines and much more.

These are the companies showcasing at Innovate Textile & Apparel: A.Piovan, Dell’orco & Villani, Drm, Efi Reggiani, Erhardt+Leimer, Ferraro, Guarneri Technology, I.C.S. Italian Color Solution, Lawer, Loptex, Macchine Caru’, Matex, Mcs Officina Meccanica, Mesdan, Monti Antonio, Officina Master Di Livi Raffaello, Ramallumin, Ratti Luino, Stalam, Tonello, Unitech Industries.

Italy is today one of main producers and exporters of textile machinery in the world. In 2019, the production of Italian textile machinery amounted to 2.3 billion of Euro, 82% of which (worth 1.9 billion Euro) exported in about 130 Countries, and the 8% into North America. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted heavily on the sector with consequently negative orders in the first two quarters of 2020. Nonetheless, Italian exports to the US market testify the will of American textile customers to still invest in “made in Italy” equipment. In the first seven-month of 2020 Italian sales of textile machinery in the USA reached a value of about 60,6 million USD. The most relevant share of the Italian machines exported to the US market was for the finishing machines (52%), followed by spinning machines (16%).

Posted October 9, 2020

Source: ITA- Italian Trade Agency