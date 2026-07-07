Wipes Leaders Advanced Their Business At The 2026 World Of Wipes® Conference

CARY, N.C. — July 7, 2026 — The World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference brought the global wipes industry together for four days of insights, innovation, and connections, June 29-July 2, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, in Tennessee. WOW featured expert-led presentations, exhibits, and the presentation of the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award®.

World of Wipes Innovation Award

The 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award was presented to Rockline Industries for their First Defense™ Fentanyl Detection Wipe. In collaboration with Visual Detection Systems, Rockline developed the First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe, a single-use presumptive test that rapidly detects trace fentanyl through a visible color change. Featuring specialized indicators bound to viscose fibers with a starch-based system, the wipe improves field usability and reliability. Tested with pharmaceutical and street-grade fentanyl and other opioids, it is designed for law enforcement, first responders, military, airports, schools, and correctional facilities.

“Rockline is honored to receive the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award for the First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe. This recognition reflects the innovation, passion, and dedication of our team to develop a first-of-its-kind solution that helps protect first responders, EMS, law enforcement, and others with a convenient, single-use product that performs effectively in real-world environments.” – Doug Cole, Vice President – Global Product Development, Rockline Industries

Fellow finalists The Clorox Company, with their Clorox™ Refreshables™, and Lenzing Fibers, Inc., with their Lenzing™ DualWipe, were also honored for their innovation and market potential. Nominations for the 2027 World of Wipes Innovation Award® will open August 7, 2026.

2026 Lifetime Technical Achievement Awards

INDA was proud to honor Tom Daugherty and Carey Hobbs with Lifetime Technical Achievement Awards, recognizing their lasting contributions to the advancement of nonwoven technologies, business innovation, and the continued growth of the industry.

“It has been a great privilege to spend nearly 45 years collaborating with so many talented individuals in this industry to improve the lives of consumers worldwide. I am truly humbled to receive the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award. My deepest thanks to my colleagues at P&G, partners across the supply sector, The Nonwovens Institute at NC State, the INDA community, and my wife and family for their amazing partnership. Here’s to the next generation of innovation!” – Thomas Daugherty, Associate Director, Procter & Gamble, and Deputy / Operations Director, The Nonwovens Institute (retired)

“I was shocked to learn that I’m receiving this Lifetime Achievement Award. I have devoted my professional career to making cars quieter, making jackets warmer, defending our country, and helping families enjoy quilting. This honor humbles me and lets me know that my career has positively impacted people’s lives.” – Carey Hobbs, President, Hobbs Bonded Fibers (retired)

Thoughts from Wipes Leaders

“WOW brought together an excellent mix of people, ideas, and commercial opportunity. The quality of the presentations was very strong, but what stood out most was the value of the conversations — connecting with customers, suppliers, and industry leaders in a setting that was both highly engaging and commercially meaningful. The organization of the event was excellent, and the INDA team created a professional, welcoming environment that made it easy to engage, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships across the wipes and nonwovens industry.” – Nigel Gautry, Corporate Marketing and Sales Director, Saudi German Co. for Nonwoven Products

“WOW provided a fantastic experience and a valuable opportunity to share Soane Materials’ technology platform with leaders across the wipes industry. The presentations offered meaningful insight into where the market is headed, and the networking breaks created high-value conversations around innovation and new business opportunities.” – Elizabeth Huth-Helreigel, Business Development Director, Soane Materials

“WOW was a great experience from the moment I arrived. Within the first hour, I was already connecting with industry colleagues, customers, and partners for meaningful conversations about current business trends and future opportunities. The quality of the networking made it clear very quickly that WOW brings the right people together in one place.” – Robert Langill, Senior Director Sales, Precision Concepts / Comar

“Participation in WOW26 was an energetic and highly productive event that made it possible to consolidate relationships with existing customers, develop new business opportunities and gather strategic indications on the evolution of the North American wet wipes market. The networking was excellent, and the conversations we had with customers, partners, and industry leaders create valuable opportunities.” – Michael Lynch, Director – North America, IMA Tissue & Nonwoven

WOW Program Highlights

The program featured presentations and panel discussions on:

Consumer trends, growth opportunities, and innovations in wipes

Standards, regulations, labeling, and policy issues

Sustainable substrates and flushable material design

Manufacturing, converting, and performance innovations

Packaging sustainability and EPR requirements

Formulation, preservation, and product development advances

The event opened with the Wipes Development Course, held June 29-30 and led by Heidi Beatty, CEO of Crown Abbey. This 12-session course provided a comprehensive overview of wipes development, from concept to commercialization, covering materials selection, formulation design, and packaging considerations.

INDA announced that the next edition of the World of Wipes® Conference will take place June 7-10, 2027, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Posted: July 7, 2026

Source INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry