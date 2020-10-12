Frontier Digital Textile Collaboration Platform Seamlessly Connects Brands With Supply Chain At TITAS And Beyond

TAIPEI, Taiwan — October 12, 2020 — Frontier, a collaboration software as a service (SaaS) designed to digitize fabric materials, enhance supply chain management, and boost 3D design capabilities, will present its workflow enhancing technology to brands, mills and manufactures at the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS) taking place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center October 13-15, 2020.

At the show, Frontier will highlight its new strategic partnership with C-Design PLM, a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) from France, which will be the first of its kind to integrate materials into PLM and supply chain digitization. It will also offer interactive sessions for interested attendees to demonstrate the ease and capability of the platform to digitally connect and interact with supply chain as working remotely becomes the new normal.

“From our recent standing room only workshop held here, we found that as material developers – whether they be from the brand, mill or manufacturer side – had the opportunity to experience new Digital Product Creation (DPC) tools and how best to embrace them for their use, they discovered how adaptable they are and how they can integrate into organizations’ daily workflow,” said Wayne Fan, Chief Strategy Officer, Frontier. “Suppliers began to realize that Frontier can transform their business digitally by launching their digital assets into the cloud and connect seamlessly with virtual prototyping applications.”

Frontier will also extend interactive opportunities for exhibitors who cannot attend the TITAS live show through its virtual show taking place on October 21-30, 2020. Frontier will provide options for brand designers and product developers to freely and seamlessly enter into the Frontier platform, without any barrier of entry, to search trends in the marketplace, fabric suppliers and interact with the entire supply chain.

“As many of the online trade shows only offer pre-recorded interviews, panel discussion, and static virtual booths, there is very little live interactive engagement,” said Fan. “We are looking to connect and engage with those who cannot attend the TITAS show due to COVID-19 through our extended virtual program to make trade shows live again.”

Please visit Frontier at TITAS in Hall 1, booth M1101, and virtually October 21-30 at https://frontier.cool/virtualevent.

