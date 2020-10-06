Eurofins Launches Europe’s First Validated Test Method To Evaluate Filtration Capacity Of Masks For SARS-Cov-2

LUXEMBOURG — October 6, 2020 — Eurofins Scientific SE: Eurofins Textile Testing Spain announces the launch and validation of a new test method to evaluate the filtration capacity of masks with 100 nanometre particles, the estimated mean size of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Eurofins Textile Testing Spain is currently the only laboratory in Europe and one of only three laboratories in the world to offer such a test, which is mandatory for all masks sold in the North American market.

The test can be used to evaluate the efficacy and safety of surgical masks and hygienic masks. The evaluation method is based on Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE), which measures the filtration capacity of masks with 0.1 micron droplets, equivalent to the size of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As this new test method is carried out using particles comparable to the real size of the virus, it allows Eurofins to offer greater security in evaluating the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19.

In addition, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eurofins Textile Testing Spain has received ENAC (Entidad Nacional de Acreditación / Spanish National Accreditation Body) accreditation to carry out tests on surgical masks and has already certified more than 1,000 models of surgical and hygienic masks being used throughout the world.

Eurofins is one of the reference laboratories globally in the certification of masks, offering a comprehensive suite of tests and certifications (e.g. CE marking) for hygienic, surgical and FFP1/FFP2/FFP3 masks for markets such as Europe, the United States, South America and various Asian countries.

Posted October 6, 2020

Source: Eurofins Scientific SE