Cone Denim Introduces Ionic+™ Sustainable Antimicrobial Protection for Denim

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 22, 2020 — Cone Denim® is excited to launch the newest in denim innovation — the Self-Clean Jean. In partnership with Noble Biomaterials, the global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications, Cone Denim has developed its newest denim fabric using Noble’s Ionic+™ technology, which harnesses the power of positive ions embedded in yarn fibers to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes on the surface of fabric. Through this advanced technology, Cone has created sustainable protection for jeans that remain clean and odor-free, thus reducing the need for frequent washing.

“Cone remains committed to being a leader in the development of sustainable denims and working with likeminded partners to identify and lead initiatives to create more sustainable, responsibly produced denims,” said Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim. “We are very excited to be the first to bring together the advanced science of Ionic+ with Cone’s authentic denim, creating another industry first in sustainable denim innovation.”

“Consumers today are looking for apparel that provides not only comfort, but also hygiene benefits,” said Joel Furey, CCO of Noble Biomaterials. “We’re very pleased to be partnering with Cone Denim to incorporate our Ionic+ technology into this innovative, sustainable denim that provides long-lasting antimicrobial protection.”

The newest Cone denim with Noble’s Ionic+ silver technology was designed with sustainability and protection at its core. Ionic+ uses positively charged ions found in nature to disrupt the growth of microbes on Cone’s fabric, promoting self-cleaning to eliminate odors. Silver ions are permanently incorporated within the fibers and the fabric requires no additional chemistry or finishing process that could be washed or worn out. The performance lasts the lifetime of the garment, resulting in fewer needed washings and reduced water consumption and energy use. The denim is also dyed using one of Cone Denim’s Distilled Indigo (pre-reduced) shades, which offers additional water, energy and chemical savings.

Noble Biomaterials is a bluesign® System Partner and Ionic+ fibers and filaments have received OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 accreditation, which certifies that they support human ecology through biocompatibility and the absence of harmful substances in the manufacturing process.

Pierette Scavuzzo, director of Product Design for Cone Denim added: “The Self-Cleaning Jean is a game changer. The fabric is versatile in a 10.5 ounce weight with 44 percent stretch, incorporating well-balanced yarn character and a very soft hand. Combine this superior comfort with silver, odor-free technology and its many sustainable benefits that promote resource savings and you have your favorite go-to jean.”

Cone Denim is launching the Self Clean Jean in our Spring / Summer ’22 collection which debuts next week in conjunction with the Kingpins Amsterdam virtual trade show.

Posted October 27, 2020

Source: Cone Denim