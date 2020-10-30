ASTM International Cancels All In-Person Standards Meetings Through February 2021

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — October 30, 2020 — In light of COVID-19 and ongoing safety concerns for members and staff, ASTM International announced today that all scheduled in-person January and February 2021 standards development meetings (including independent meetings) have been canceled.

In July, ASTM International announced the cancellation of all in-person meetings for the remainder of 2020.

These decisions are based on several factors, including, but not limited to:

Continued review of information and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other governmental bodies,

Input from ASTM International members whose organizations are concerned with travel, and

Specific information on projected restrictions in the city of Louisville, KY provided by the January Committee Week hotel.

Although all fall in-person standards development meetings (including independent meetings) were previously canceled through the end of the year, the important work of our committees will continue virtually over the next few months.

View the status of your committee’s next meeting by visiting www.astm.org/meetings.

For additional resources – including PDF guides for members participating virtually – please visit www.astm.org/updates/committees.html.

Earlier this year, ASTM International also announced they are providing no-cost public access to a suite of more than two dozen standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment to combat the coronavirus public health emergency. For more information, visit www.astm.org/COVID-19.

Source: ASTM International