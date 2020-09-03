VDMA: Technology Webtalk On Waste Water Reduction And Treatment

FRANKFURT, Germany— September 3, 2020 — The next international VDMA webtalk on September 9, 2020 (2 pm – 4 pm CEST) will focus on “Waste water reduction and treatment in textile dyeing and finishing”.

Facing environmental and economic requirements, textile manufacturers need to implement wastewater treatment technologies in their factories.

The presenters and their topics at a glance: Bertram Stetter: Airflow technology from FONG’S EUROPE leads to the lowest water consumption per kilogramme of textile in discontinuous dyeing processes by transporting textile goods with air.

Karl Hesse, Körting Hannover, will explain how the operating costs of your mercerising process and the ecological footprint can be reduced at the same time. Savings of more than one million USD per year are realistic and the pay-back time is less than one year.

Dr. Norbert Müller-Blanke, TIA Technologies for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, will focus on the necessity, benefits and operating requirements of wastewater treatment technologies.

After the presentations, the experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions.

Registration is possible via this link https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5531298161916946192 (no participation fee).

Posted September 3, 2020

Source: VDMA